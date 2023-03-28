Elements Come to Life — and Clash — in the Trailer for Pixar's New Movie 'Elemental': Watch

Opposites attract in an all-new trailer for Pixar's newest feature film, Elemental.

Released Tuesday, the trailer takes viewers into Element City, where, according to fire-based protagonist Ember (The CW's Nancy Drew's Leah Lewis), each of the four elements — air, earth, water and fire — live and work. The only catch: "elements don't mix," as her family often reminds her.

When an unlikely element explodes out of the pipes into Ember's life, her future — which she'd always been told would see her take over her ready-to-retire father's store — suddenly expands.

Shocked to learn that Ember has never left Firetown, water-resident Wade (Jurassic World's Mamoudou Athie), who is fresh from the pipes, seeks to show her the city she's been missing — though Ember isn't exactly sure about the idea.

"Sorry buddy, elements don't mix," Ember tells him. "Plus, my dad would boil you alive."

"Why does anyone get to tell you what you can do in your life?" He questions before the two embark on an adventure to help Ember discover the treasures of her own city.

Disney/Pixar

As Ember, whom the film's synopsis describes as "tough, quick-witted and fiery," finds her opposite in "fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow" Wade, their friendship "challenges her beliefs about the world they live in."

"I've been trying to fill my father's shoes," Ember says in the trailer. "I never once asked what I wanted to do."

According to Pixar, the futuristic and nature-based Element City was "inspired by big cities from around the globe and embraces theorized contributions from each elemental community—from giant pine-tree-like buildings and waterfall skyscrapers to a tornado-shaped arena called Cyclone Stadium."

Disney/Pixar

In November, Pixar released the first teaser trailer for the film, which saw Ember and Wade meet by chance on a train ride after they both reached to pick up Ember's fallen headphones. The trailer clarifies that the two will rather meet by chance in the basement of Ember's dad's shop in Firetown.

To go along with the host of new characters introduced in the trailer, more cast announcements have been made.

Ronnie del Carmen, co-director of Pixar's Oscar-nominated Inside Out, voices Ember's soon-to-retired dad, Bernie, while Shila Ommi voices her "love-seeking" mom. Wade's mom, Brook, is played by Catherine O'Hara, and Wendi McLendon-Covey voices his "stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale."

Disney/Pixar

The upcoming Pixar film is directed by Peter Sohn, who previously wrote and directed the studio's 2015 release The Good Dinosaur. Sohn has also lent his voice to several Pixar movies over the years, most recently as Sox, Buzz Lightyear's robot cat in 2022's Lightyear.

"I am totally scared of how people will react to it," Sohn told Collider in an interview last year when asked how he thinks people will react to the wholly original film. "There have been a lot of artists working really hard to try to make something new, in terms of non-kinematic models that are just constantly moving, particularly with the air, the water, and the fire characters."

"There's just been a lot of work and love put into that technical process," he added. "At the same time, we're hoping that the audiences don't see that, but that they see characters that they embody, and hopefully fall in love with that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elemental releases in theaters June 16, 2023.