Elaine Hendrix Wishes 'Bestie' 'Parent Trap' Costar Lisa Ann Walter Happy Birthday: 'My Life Sister'

The longtime friends played enemies in the 1998 Disney classic, but in real life they show love for one another in frequent social media posts

By
Published on August 3, 2022 03:00 PM
Elaine Hendrix And Lisa Ann Walter
Elaine Hendrix (left) and Lisa Ann Walter. Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images; P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter may have only shared a few scenes in The Parent Trap, but the actresses have enjoyed a lasting friendship that has spanned decades.

Hendrix, 51, took to Instagram with a birthday tribute to her BFF, who turned 59 Wednesday.

"Happy Birthday to my ride or die. My life sister. My bestie. The one who always has my back and with whom I'm growing old. @lisaannwalter I sure as heck am glad you were born. What I'm the world would I have done if you hadn't been? I shudder to think. I love you. Happy Birthday. 🎁🎉🎊🎈🎂🥳"

Despite being sworn enemies in the 1998 Disney classic—Hendrix was gold digger Meredith Blake while Walter played lovable Chessy the housekeeper—the stars bonded while on set, and are known to post about their mutual appreciation on social media.

In a TikTok shared last year, the friends recreated a scene from their beloved family movie in which Hendrix rang a bell to request services from Chessy, who was the housekeeper for Blake's fiancé Nick Parker (played in the movie by Dennis Quaid).

"Chessy?" Hendrix said in character, ringing the bell. "It's such a big house and all. Chessy!" Walter then walked on camera and said, "You rang?" before both actresses smiled and broke character.

In 2019, the friends came to the Tony Awards together, according to a Vanity Fair article.

"I like to organize dinners and brunches, and I have a lot of parties. And so does Lisa," Hendrix said of their friendship. "We'll dress up [in] '70s [clothes] and roller skate at my party, and we'll dress up and reenact Game of Thrones at one of Lisa's parties."

The friends have also shared that they both had crushes on Quaid during the making of the movie.

"He was one of my sexy dreamboat idols," Walter told the magazine. "Dennis—I had to pretend I didn't have a crush on him, and I really did. When I first got around him, I blushed all the time."

Meanwhile, Hendrix said to Insider last July about working with Quaid: "I thought we had tremendous chemistry."

Like her character, Hendrix was 26 while filming the movie, as Quaid was 44 — 18 years her senior. Discussing their dynamic, Hendrix laughed and said, "He's just such a guy."

