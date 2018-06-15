EJ Johnson Reveals Dating 'Is a Struggle' Because 'They’re Trying to Date My Dad,' Magic

EJ Johnson is getting real about the struggles of dating with a famous dad.

The reality star appears on the latest episode of Facebook Watch’s talk show Red Table Talk where he sits down with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones and Willow Smith, as well as his mom Cookie Kelly. Johnson is the son of former basketball star Magic Johnson and Kelly.

The 26-year-old came out as gay in 2013 and is currently navigating the dating pool while figuring out how to deal with men who just want to be with him because of his father’s fame.

“It’s always been a struggle. There’s so many factors. First of all, the celebrity thing — who are you here for, are you dating me or are you trying to date my dad?” he says during the talk.

EJ and Magic Johnson Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

He continues, “These men either just want to be there for one thing and then don’t want to stay for the real relationship part, or they just want to ride the wave and be bougie and go out and have their picture taken and do all of that.”

When Pinkett Smith asks if Johnson has ever gotten far enough in a relationship to introduce a boyfriend to his family, the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star gets honest.

“I have not, because every time I would be ready to something happens and then I’m like, ‘Okay,'” he says.

Watch the full episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch on Monday.