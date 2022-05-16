Eiza González Is 'Having Fun' with Jason Momoa, Not 'Necessarily Looking for a Boyfriend': Source
Eiza González is enjoying her time with Jason Momoa.
A source tells PEOPLE that González, 32, "likes [Momoa's] attention and laid-back vibes," after news of the pair dating broke on Saturday.
"She isn't necessarily looking for a boyfriend though," the insider notes. "She is having fun, but is also very busy with her career."
Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE over the weekend that the Aquaman star, 42, has been recently dating the Ambulance actress, after he and Lisa Bonet announced in January that they were separating following nearly 20 years together.
"They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on Fast X," an insider said of González and Momoa.
Added a source close to the pair, "They're both busy with work but are having fun together. It's nothing serious yet."
Momoa was photographed attending the premiere of González's film Ambulance last month, although they did not walk the red carpet together.
The Dune actor previously shot down rumors he was dating Kate Beckinsale after he was spotted giving her his jacket at Vanity Fair's 2022 Academy Awards afterparty in March.
"It was cray. Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold," Momoa told Extra. "She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. ... Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."
Momoa and Bonet, 54, announced in a joint statement that they were "parting ways in marriage" in January. They got married in November 2007 and share daughter Lola Iolani, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.
"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," they shared in the statement. "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life ... teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L."
A source told PEOPLE that the exes "want to explore other things" after the breakup and still care "deeply about each other," adding, "They have been doing things separately for quite a while."
Momoa has since showed his continuing support for his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz at the premiere of her movie The Batman, and he remains friends with her father Lenny Kravitz.
