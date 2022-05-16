A source tells PEOPLE that Eiza González likes Jason Momoa's "attention and laid-back vibes," after the two were confirmed to be dating over the weekend

Eiza González Is 'Having Fun' with Jason Momoa, Not 'Necessarily Looking for a Boyfriend': Source

Eiza González is enjoying her time with Jason Momoa.

A source tells PEOPLE that González, 32, "likes [Momoa's] attention and laid-back vibes," after news of the pair dating broke on Saturday.

"She isn't necessarily looking for a boyfriend though," the insider notes. "She is having fun, but is also very busy with her career."

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE over the weekend that the Aquaman star, 42, has been recently dating the Ambulance actress, after he and Lisa Bonet announced in January that they were separating following nearly 20 years together.

"They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on Fast X," an insider said of González and Momoa.

Jason Momoa; Eiza González

Added a source close to the pair, "They're both busy with work but are having fun together. It's nothing serious yet."

Momoa was photographed attending the premiere of González's film Ambulance last month, although they did not walk the red carpet together.

"It was cray. Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold," Momoa told Extra. "She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. ... Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage

Momoa and Bonet, 54, announced in a joint statement that they were "parting ways in marriage" in January. They got married in November 2007 and share daughter Lola Iolani, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," they shared in the statement. "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life ... teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L."