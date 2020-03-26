Eiza Gonzalez Hopes Bloodshot's Early Digital Release Brings 'Escape and Excitement' During Pandemic

Eiza Gonzalez hopes her new movie Bloodshot will bring some comfort to fans worldwide as they practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress stars alongside Vin Diesel in the thrilling action movie, which didn’t get much play time in theaters as chains across the country closed to help curb the spread of the virus. But with an early release on digital, fans everywhere can watch Gonzalez and Diesel grapple with how technology can have an affect on life — something many might be wondering when the world looks to deal with the repercussions of the novel coronavirus.

“I think that throughout these times that we’re all sort of struggling, I find myself trying to find things that bring an escape and excitement,” Gonzalez, 30, tells PEOPLE. “And this movie also makes you think a lot. I mean, it’s really weird the timing of the movie and the subject of the movie with what we’re going through. I think that just makes it way more appealing for people to want to watch it because it kind of talks about the future of humanity — and that’s sort of what we’re all kind of doubting and thinking right now.”

Bloodshot follows as Diesel’s Ray Garrison, a U.S. Marine, suddenly wakes up in a new reality where he’s told he died and was brought back to life as an invincible soldier, able to self-heal from any wound due to special nanite technology implanted in his blood.

He also meets Gonzalez’s KT, a former Navy diver who now breathes through the help of Rising Spirit Tech, the company that brought them back to life.

And much like some of her other roles in action movies, KT ends up being central to saving the plot of the movie.

“She didn’t feel like a damsel in distress but also didn’t feel like an archetype of a bad chick, or people who are called strong female character. Usually those labels stay on that level as a one dimensional character,” Gonzalez explains. “She felt emotional and real and empathetic and sympathetic, but also completely capable and driven to do whatever she needed to do. And she also had a moral compass, which you rarely get to see these three things in one in a role.”

Image zoom Bloodshot Graham Bartholomew

The role also required Gonzalez to learn combat action for the first time, as her previous action roles in Baby Driver and Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw didn’t require her to really fight.

“I had done other types of action films and it was very different, I’m very physical in this movie. It was really exciting,” Gonzalez says. “It’s something that I’ve always been really passionate about. I love dance, I love martial arts. I love anything that has body expression”

Ahead of the digital release, Gonzalez shared a video on Instagram of some of the training she went through.

“It was very exciting for me and challenging because I’ve never gotten to do something like this,” she adds. “It took a lot of practice. Obviously, it comes with its risks and dangers when you’re doing action films, but it was really exciting to see the final product and all the hard work put behind it.”

Bloodshot is available now on demand on various platforms, like Apple iTunes and Amazon.