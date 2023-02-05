Eiza Gonzalez and NBA Star Ben Simmons Have Been Dating 'for a Few Weeks,' Source Says

The actress and professional basketball player were most recently spotted together in New York City on Friday

By
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

and
Published on February 5, 2023 03:20 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Ben Simmons, wearing Polo Ralph Lauren, attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Eiza González attends the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)
Photo: David M. Benett/Getty for Ralph Lauren; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

New couple alert!

Eiza Gonzalez and Ben Simmons are officially an item, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The insider says that the actress and NBA star have been dating "for a few weeks."

The two were most recently spotted leaving the Manhattan sushi restaurant BONDST on Friday evening.

For the night out, Gonzalez, 33, wore a form-fitting black maxi dress with matching sock boots and a gray coat. Simmons, 26, sported an all-black ensemble of wide-leg pants and a denim jacket over his hoodie and hat.

New York City, NY - New couple alert! Ben Simmons and Eiza Gonzalez confirm their romance as they step out in freezing NYC after date night at Bond St Sushi. Pictured: Ben Simmons, Eiza Gonzalez BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Gonzalez was most recently linked to Aquaman star Jason Momoa. PEOPLE reported in June 2022 that Momoa, 43, and González had broken up after several months of dating.

One insider said at the time that the two actors were just in "different life stages."

Simmons, meanwhile, was last involved with supermodel and reality star Kendall Jenner. The two were first linked in summer 2018 and dated on and off for years.

Last November, several sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner, 27, and Booker had ended their relationship a month prior due to their busy careers.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," a second insider added.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source told PEOPLE.

