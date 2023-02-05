Entertainment Movies Eiza Gonzalez and NBA Star Ben Simmons Have Been Dating 'for a Few Weeks,' Source Says The actress and professional basketball player were most recently spotted together in New York City on Friday By Melody Chiu Melody Chiu Instagram Twitter Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America. People Editorial Guidelines and Alexis Jones Alexis Jones Editorial Intern, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 5, 2023 03:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: David M. Benett/Getty for Ralph Lauren; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty New couple alert! Eiza Gonzalez and Ben Simmons are officially an item, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The insider says that the actress and NBA star have been dating "for a few weeks." The two were most recently spotted leaving the Manhattan sushi restaurant BONDST on Friday evening. For the night out, Gonzalez, 33, wore a form-fitting black maxi dress with matching sock boots and a gray coat. Simmons, 26, sported an all-black ensemble of wide-leg pants and a denim jacket over his hoodie and hat. BACKGRID Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Gonzalez was most recently linked to Aquaman star Jason Momoa. PEOPLE reported in June 2022 that Momoa, 43, and González had broken up after several months of dating. One insider said at the time that the two actors were just in "different life stages." Jason Momoa and Eiza González's Relationship Timeline Simmons, meanwhile, was last involved with supermodel and reality star Kendall Jenner. The two were first linked in summer 2018 and dated on and off for years. Last November, several sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner, 27, and Booker had ended their relationship a month prior due to their busy careers. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship Timeline "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," a second insider added. "Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source told PEOPLE.