Eiza Gonzalez and NBA Star Ben Simmons Have Been Dating 'for a Few Weeks,' Source Says

New couple alert!

Eiza Gonzalez and Ben Simmons are officially an item, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The insider says that the actress and NBA star have been dating "for a few weeks."

The two were most recently spotted leaving the Manhattan sushi restaurant BONDST on Friday evening.

For the night out, Gonzalez, 33, wore a form-fitting black maxi dress with matching sock boots and a gray coat. Simmons, 26, sported an all-black ensemble of wide-leg pants and a denim jacket over his hoodie and hat.

BACKGRID

Gonzalez was most recently linked to Aquaman star Jason Momoa. PEOPLE reported in June 2022 that Momoa, 43, and González had broken up after several months of dating.

One insider said at the time that the two actors were just in "different life stages."

Simmons, meanwhile, was last involved with supermodel and reality star Kendall Jenner. The two were first linked in summer 2018 and dated on and off for years.

Last November, several sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner, 27, and Booker had ended their relationship a month prior due to their busy careers.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," a second insider added.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source told PEOPLE.