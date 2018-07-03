Did Eiza Gonzalez Accidentally Show Boyfriend Josh Duhamel Getting Undressed on Instagram?

Eiza Gonzalez may have shared more of boyfriend Josh Duhamel than she intended.

The actress, 28, posted a body-positive Instagram post on Monday showing off her toned figure in a gray-blue bikini while on vacation in Mexico with the Transformers actor, 45.

“Feel comfortable in your own skin. No one can take that away from you ❤,” she wrote in the caption of the short video.

But, in the now-deleted video, as Gonzalez showed off her body in the mirror by moving the camera around to highlight her physique she showed off more than just her body.

As she did, in the far corner of the reflection a man, who appeared to be Duhamel, could be seen briefly. The man then pulled down his pants and struggled briefly to get them off one of his legs. Hopping out of his pants, he turned towards the camera and it did not seem like he had underwear on. Fortunately for him, a decorative pot saved him from revealing more than he already had.

As fans started to take notice, Gonzalez deleted the video and re-posted a cropped version.

It doesn’t seem likely the accident will put a damper on the pair’s vacation.

The couple was spotted soaking up the sun and packing on the PDA on Sunday, sharing a kiss by the water at Muyil Lagoon.

The two were previously spotted sharing a casual meal together in Sherman Oaks, California last month, where an onlooker told PEOPLE, “they were kissing and affectionate.”

The pair made their public debut earlier that month.

A source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE that Duhamel and Gonzalez, who has previously been linked to Liam Hemsworth, have “been quietly dating for months,” but initially chose to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

“He’s really attracted to her and things are going pretty well,” the insider revealed.

“Their relationship started out slowly, but lately, they are spending more time together,” a second source added. “They seem very happy.”

Duhamel and his ex Fergie — with whom he shares 4-year-old son Axl Jack — confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that they were splitting up after 8 years of marriage in September 2017.