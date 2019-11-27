Edward Furlong Says His Small Terminator: Dark Fate Role 'Bums Me Out': I'd 'Love to Do More'

Edward Furlong talks about his (short) return to Terminator: Dark Fate as John Connor

By Alexia Fernandez
November 27, 2019 02:35 PM

Edward Furlong is disappointed his return as John Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate wasn’t more substantial.

The actor, 42, opened up about his appearance in the latest film in the franchise, telling YouTuber Alex Leyba, “They smoked my a—. That was the role.”

“I did it for a day — I shot for one day,” Furlong said. “And, yeah, we did some CGI. They paid me. So, I mean, you know. It kinda bums me out.”

Furlong, who first portrayed the resistance leader in 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, can be seen in the latest film’s opening scene in which he’s killed off by a T-800 one year after the Judgement Day he and his mother prevented. 

Edward Furlong
Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock
Edward Furlong in Terminator 2
StudioCanal/Shutterstock

The actor said he wouldn’t mind returning to the franchise again.

“I’d love to do a whole one and make a s— ton of money,” Furlong said. “I would love to do more, but we’ll see what happens.”

RELATED: Linda Hamilton Says She Trained (and Ate No Carbs!) for a Year to Get Back in Terminator Shape at 63

Terminator: Dark Fate grossed $29 million in its opening weekend earlier this month. The film remains in theaters and has so far racked up $248 million worldwide.

Since his turn as Connor, Furlong has starred in a series of films including 1998’s American History X with Edward Norton, 2011’s The Green Hornet and 1992’s Pet Sematary II.

Terminator: Dark Fate is currently in theaters.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.