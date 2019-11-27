Edward Furlong Says His Small Terminator: Dark Fate Role 'Bums Me Out': I'd 'Love to Do More'

Edward Furlong is disappointed his return as John Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate wasn’t more substantial.

The actor, 42, opened up about his appearance in the latest film in the franchise, telling YouTuber Alex Leyba, “They smoked my a—. That was the role.”

“I did it for a day — I shot for one day,” Furlong said. “And, yeah, we did some CGI. They paid me. So, I mean, you know. It kinda bums me out.”

Furlong, who first portrayed the resistance leader in 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, can be seen in the latest film’s opening scene in which he’s killed off by a T-800 one year after the Judgement Day he and his mother prevented.

The actor said he wouldn’t mind returning to the franchise again.

“I’d love to do a whole one and make a s— ton of money,” Furlong said. “I would love to do more, but we’ll see what happens.”

Terminator: Dark Fate grossed $29 million in its opening weekend earlier this month. The film remains in theaters and has so far racked up $248 million worldwide.

Since his turn as Connor, Furlong has starred in a series of films including 1998’s American History X with Edward Norton, 2011’s The Green Hornet and 1992’s Pet Sematary II.

Terminator: Dark Fate is currently in theaters.