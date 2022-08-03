Edie McClurg's conservator alleges that a man who befriended the actress, who lives with dementia, tried to marry her and allegedly sexually assaulted one of McClurg's caregivers

Edie McClurg Allegedly Victimized by Man Who Tried to Marry Her and Sexually Abused Her Caregiver

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 23: Edie McClurg attends the Academy of Motion Arts and Science's Oscars Outdoors Screening Series - 'Ferris Buellers Day Off' on June 23, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/WireImage)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 23: Edie McClurg attends the Academy of Motion Arts and Science's Oscars Outdoors Screening Series - 'Ferris Buellers Day Off' on June 23, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/WireImage)

The conservator for Edith McClurg filed a protective order against a California man, claiming he "finagle[d]" his way into the actress's life and tried to marry her as she battles dementia. The same man is accused of sexually assaulting one of McClurg's caregivers.

Angelique Cabral made the claims in the Superior Court of California in L.A. County on behalf of the Higglytown Heroes star on Monday, according to papers obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A notice of an elder or dependent adult in need of protection filed by McClurg's lawyer was granted against Michael L. Ramos until a later hearing, which is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Lawyers for McClurg and Ramos did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Mr. Ramos claims to be the conservatee's 'longtime friend' and was able to ingratiate himself into the conservatee's life while she was battling dementia," Cabral alleged in documents.

She added that Ramos "who is unemployed, was able to finagle his way into the conservatee's home even though he has never paid rent or any of the expenses."

"He later attempted to remove the conservatee from the state of CA in order to marry her when he knew she lacked capacity," Cabral said, adding that the court "prevented him from doing so."

She reiterated that the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actress and Ramos "have never been romantically involved."

Describing Ramos's alleged abuse, Cabral wrote that McClurg's caregiver accused Ramos of sexually assaulting her in the actress's home "on more than one occasion." A police report was also filed to document the alleged incident, according to the court documents.

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Spacey Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Sexual Assault Charges in London Court

In court documents, Cabral said she wants Ramos to "immediately move out" of McClurg's home and not to return.

"The court allowed Mr. Ramos to remain in the conservatee's residence because it believed he would provide her with companionship and the conservatee did not object at the time. Mr Ramos and the conservatee have never been involved in a romantic relationship (they have separate living quarters) and caregivers are in the home 24/7," Cabral wrote, accusing Ramos of infringing on "the spirit of the court's prior order" so he "must be immediately removed."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cabral also alleged that Ramos "clearly needs professional help."

TMZ was the first to report the news.