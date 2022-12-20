Edie Falco Thought 'Avatar' Sequel Flopped After Filming Her Part 4 Years Ago and Never Hearing Anything

Edie Falco didn't realize when her appearance in Avatar: The Way of Water would be hitting movie theaters.

The 59-year-old actress shot her scenes four years ago and just assumed the movie had been released and potentially flopped since she hadn't heard anything, she admitted while visiting The View on Friday.

"The second Avatar, the one that's coming out, I think I shot four years ago," she shared at The View roundtable. "And then I've been busy, and doing stuff, and somebody mentioned Avatar, and I thought, 'Oh, I guess it came out and didn't do very well,' cause I didn't hear anything."

The actress continued: "And then somebody recently said, 'Avatar is coming out.' "

"Oh, it hasn't come out yet?" she remembered asking, getting laughs from the audience. "I haven't seen the new one, so I'm excited."

Talking more about the film, in which she plays one of the few human characters, the Nurse Jackie actress admitted she was a little disappointed when she found out who she'd be playing.

"Well, I wanted to be blue," she said, laughing. "I was excited – I was going to be blue and very tall… I didn't get either of those things."

Edie Falco in Avatar: The Way of Water. Mark Fellman/20th Century Studios

"But I did get that exoskeleton, and that was pretty darn cool. All of this is so out of the realm of anything I've ever done!" the Sopranos actress added.

Avatar: The Way of Water pulled in $134 million at the domestic box office over the weekend, and another $301 million internationally, for a global total of $435 million, according to Variety.

By comparison, the first Avatar movie made around $77 million domestically over its first weekend in theaters back in December 2009, eventually bringing in a total of nearly $750 million domestically and over $2.7 billion worldwide.

Per Variety, Avatar 2 had the fourth-biggest opening weekend of the year. Earlier tracking previously estimated the film would earn $150 million to $175 million domestically and $450 million to $550 million globally, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked about the budget for Avatar: The Way of Water, director James Cameron — whose budget for the first film was $237 million — told GQ last month that the sequel was "very f---ing" expensive to make.

Cameron, 68, also said he told 20th Century Studios that the film was "the worst business case in movie history," and that it would "have to be the third- or fourth-highest-grossing film in history" to "break even."

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now.