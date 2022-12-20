Edie Falco Thought 'Avatar' Sequel Flopped After Filming Her Part 4 Years Ago and Never Hearing Anything “I thought, 'Oh, I guess it came out and didn’t do very well,' cause I didn’t hear anything,” the Sopranos actress admitted on The View on Friday By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 20, 2022 12:07 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Edie Falco didn't realize when her appearance in Avatar: The Way of Water would be hitting movie theaters. The 59-year-old actress shot her scenes four years ago and just assumed the movie had been released and potentially flopped since she hadn't heard anything, she admitted while visiting The View on Friday. "The second Avatar, the one that's coming out, I think I shot four years ago," she shared at The View roundtable. "And then I've been busy, and doing stuff, and somebody mentioned Avatar, and I thought, 'Oh, I guess it came out and didn't do very well,' cause I didn't hear anything." The actress continued: "And then somebody recently said, 'Avatar is coming out.' " "Oh, it hasn't come out yet?" she remembered asking, getting laughs from the audience. "I haven't seen the new one, so I'm excited." Avatar: The Way of Water Is "Downright Moving" and "Bigger, Better" Than First Movie, Critics Rave Talking more about the film, in which she plays one of the few human characters, the Nurse Jackie actress admitted she was a little disappointed when she found out who she'd be playing. "Well, I wanted to be blue," she said, laughing. "I was excited – I was going to be blue and very tall… I didn't get either of those things." Edie Falco in Avatar: The Way of Water. Mark Fellman/20th Century Studios Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. "But I did get that exoskeleton, and that was pretty darn cool. All of this is so out of the realm of anything I've ever done!" the Sopranos actress added. Avatar: The Way of Water pulled in $134 million at the domestic box office over the weekend, and another $301 million internationally, for a global total of $435 million, according to Variety. Everything to Know About Avatar: The Way of Water By comparison, the first Avatar movie made around $77 million domestically over its first weekend in theaters back in December 2009, eventually bringing in a total of nearly $750 million domestically and over $2.7 billion worldwide. Per Variety, Avatar 2 had the fourth-biggest opening weekend of the year. Earlier tracking previously estimated the film would earn $150 million to $175 million domestically and $450 million to $550 million globally, according to The Hollywood Reporter. RELATED VIDEO: Stars Attend Avatar: The Way of Water Seoul Premiere When asked about the budget for Avatar: The Way of Water, director James Cameron — whose budget for the first film was $237 million — told GQ last month that the sequel was "very f---ing" expensive to make. Cameron, 68, also said he told 20th Century Studios that the film was "the worst business case in movie history," and that it would "have to be the third- or fourth-highest-grossing film in history" to "break even." Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now.