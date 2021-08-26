Édgar Ramírez's Aunt and Uncle Die of COVID a Month After His Grandmother

Édgar Ramírez penned an emotional essay on Wednesday about the toll of COVID and the urgent need for everyone who is able to get vaccinated

Édgar Ramírez is mourning the deaths of several more loved ones due to COVID-19, just over a month after the virus killed his grandmother.

In an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, the actor shared the news that his aunt Lucy and Uncle Guillermo had both died over the weekend. He also revealed that another "dear friend" had died after battling complications from the virus for months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My heart can't just take more pain. I am said, I am frustrated, I am devastated," he wrote. "It's been weeks and weeks of my family being played, tortured and jerked around by this cruel, treacherous and violent disease which mercilessly ended up killing them all.

"I can't stand this void in my chest, this metallic taste in my mouth, this crippling headache that doesn't seem to soothe," Ramírez said. "The waves of hopelessness that I refuse to let take root in my soul."

Ramírez shared that none of his loved ones who died had been vaccinated, because the COVID-19 vaccine is not widely accessible in Venezuela, where they all live.

"Meanwhile, tens of thousands of vaccines are being thrown away in the United States because a larger number of people don't want them. It breaks my heart that so many people in this country are willing to snub the very vaccine my family would have taken in an instant," he continued.

As of Aug. 25, just over 61% of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 51.7% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Of the eligible population, those aged 12 and up, 71.3% have received at least one dose and 60.5% are fully vaccinated.

Ramírez concluded his message by encouraging everyone who is able to get vaccinated to do so.

"Don't do it for yourself. Do it to protect those who are vulnerably, those with immune deficiencies, and all others who can get very sick if infected," he wrote, adding: "To get vaccinated in an act of compassion."

Last week, Ramírez sat down with Dr. Anthony Fauci to discuss information about the COVID-19 pandemic, including the access to vaccinations across the world.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In his post on Wednesday, Ramírez directed his followers to the prior post to listen to what Fauci had to say.

"No one who has access to a vaccine should die from COVID 19," he wrote in the caption of the post. "Please read this information, watch the interview and please, please share it."

Edgar Ramirez Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

During their 10-minute conversation, Ramírez asked Fauci questions he'd gathered from his community, including the safest activities to participate in and the effects of long COVID.

"We need to take this very seriously," Fauci told Ramírez. "It is the worst pandemic of a respiratory disease that our planet has experienced in 100 years. And the most unfortunate thing is that for us in this country, we are blessed with having vaccines for everybody and yet we have an almost inexplicable pushback against vaccines among some."

In the caption of the video conversation, Ramírez wrote on Instagram that he hoped the discussion would "serve as a starting point for a conversation with the people in your life who are hesitant about getting vaccinated."

"Just have the conversation, please," he urged his followers, encouraging everyone to "follow science and truthful information."