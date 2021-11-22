Eddie Redmayne Says He 'Wouldn't Take' Trans Role in The Danish Girl Now: 'It Was a Mistake'

"I made that film with the best intentions, but I think it was a mistake," Eddie Redmayne said of playing Lili Elbe, one of the first people to undergo gender confirmation surgery

Eddie Redmayne has heard the backlash to his performance in 2015's The Danish Girl.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Academy Award winner, 39, said he "wouldn't take it on now" after he was criticized for the biopic, in which he plays Lili Elbe, one of the first people to undergo gender confirmation surgery.

"I made that film with the best intentions, but I think it was a mistake," Redmayne said of the role that earned him an Oscar nomination. He previously said that he prepared for the part by meeting with transgender women of all ages.

Although many argued that the movie wouldn't have been made without Redmayne's involvement — since he won his first Oscar for The Theory of Everything the year before — the casting fueled the ongoing debate over whether cisgender actors should play transgender roles.

"The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don't have a chair at the table," he added. "There must be a levelling, otherwise we are going to carry on having these debates."

Redmayne's costar Alicia Vikander, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Elbe's wife Gerda Wegener, recently commented on the controversy.

"I totally understand the criticism that has been out there, because we need to make change and we need to make sure that trans men and women actually get a foot in and get work," Vikander, 33, told Insider, adding that she thought Redmayne did a "a wonderful job" in his portrayal.