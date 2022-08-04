Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe's Relationship Timeline

Even though Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe first met as university students in 2000, it took 12 years of friendship and three years of dating for them to become husband and wife.

The famed actor and former public relations expert met while he was attending Eton College and she was enrolled in an all-girls boarding school nearby. Bagshawe's school held a charity fashion show at Eton, and the two reportedly met at a party after the event.

12 years later, their friendship eventually turned romantic when Redmayne was filming Les Miserables.

"It's great that she found me attractive then and still does," Redmayne told Time Out in 2016 of their first meeting. "It's also wonderful having a shared history and friends, even though we didn't get together for 15 years."

Just two years after they began dating, Redmayne popped the question. They held an intimate winter-themed wedding in 2015 and have since welcomed two children together.

Below, discover the full timeline of Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe's relationship.

2000: Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe meet

Redmayne and Bagshawe met while attending school as teens. According to reports, the pair first met when she and her fellow classmates put on a charity fashion show at the university he attended, Eton College. Meanwhile, Bagshawe was enrolled at an all-girls school nearby.

2012: Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe begin dating

Dave M. Benett/Getty

After 12 years of friendship, things turned romantic for the pair. Redmayne invited Bagshawe on a vacation to Florence during his break from filming Les Miserables.

"I'd finished rehearsals and was about to start shooting in a few days and so I said to myself, 'I'm going to go to Florence for a quick break and write or do something like that,' " he recalled to the Daily Mail in 2015. "Before I went, Hannah and I were on a sort of date — we'd been good friends for 12 years — and we had a wonderful evening and I suddenly said, 'You don't want to come to Florence with me next week, do you?' She said, 'That's absurd, you don't mean it.' I said, 'Yes I do!' So our first proper date was in Florence. That was three years ago and we couldn't be happier."

January 2013: Eddie Redmayne reveals that Hannah Bagshawe helps style him

David M. Benett/Getty

Redmayne shared with PEOPLE that his antique dealer girlfriend helped him with his fashion for a very good reason.

"I'm color blind," he explained. "When I go out to premieres and events, I have to check with my girlfriend that the trousers match the top. I recently wore a blue suit — and I had to ask her if it was really blue rather than purple. She assured me it was blue. I could not tell the difference."

May 2014: Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe get engaged

Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Fantastic Beasts actor popped the question to Bagshawe over Memorial Day weekend in 2014.

Bagshawe later debuted her stunning engagement ring — a round solitaire stone with diamonds set inside the band — at The Theory of Everything premiere.

December 15, 2014: Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe get married

The couple said "I do" in an intimate ceremony at Babington House in Somerset, England. "They celebrated with a small number of close family and friends," the couple's rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

Later, the actor opened up to Ellen Degeneres about the nuptials — and even revealed his now-wife was late to the ceremony. "She was a good half-hour late," Redmayne said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "She has never been on time for anything in her life."

He admitted that "everyone else was really stressed," however, he wasn't worried that his bride had gotten cold feet. "I was kind of relaxed knowing that she'd never been on time for pretty much anything in her life," he added.

December 2014: Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe go on their honeymoon

The couple kept a winter theme for their honeymoon. They traveled to the Alps where they planned to ski, but unfortunately, there wasn't any snow.

"We went to the Alps, which was such a beautiful idea, but unfortunately there was no snow," Redmayne told DeGeneres on her talk show. "That was just an excuse to take long lunches, drink a lot of red wine and have a lot of fondue."

January 2015: Eddie Redmayne discovers a surprising marriage perk

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As a newlywed, the Les Miserables star quickly learned about one of his favorite perks of marriage and made the discovery while on his honeymoon.

"We came into LAX yesterday and when you are married, you can go as a couple up to passport security," he told reporters at the 26th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. "Normally, it's quite intimidating! They were much kinder to me when I was with my wife, so it's fun."

January 2015: Eddie Redmayne celebrates his Oscar nomination on a phone call with Hannah Bagshawe

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Redmayne told PEOPLE about his reaction to becoming an Oscar-nominated actor for his role as Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything and how he called his wife about the big news.

"I don't know if any words were actually said. There was just a lot of sort of screaming across the phone," he recalled. At the time, he was at the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, but Bagshawe had already returned home to London.

"She was so happy," he added. "She does a proper job, and she was at home. And she was, like, 'How am I to go back and do the accounts when I'm so excited?!' "

February 9, 2015: Eddie Redmayne wins a BAFTA with Hannah Bagshawe by his side

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty

Redmayne took home the BAFTA Award for best actor for The Theory of Everything in 2015. During the press conference backstage, he declared, "I love married life!" He also told reporters that Bagshawe found the scene on the red carpet "quite funny."

"It does feel very surreal," Redmayne told PEOPLE of the win. "But I don't think you can take it too seriously, because you know it could be gone in a shot."

February 23, 2015: Hannah Bagshawe supports Eddie Redmayne's Oscar win

The Jupiter Ascending star won the 2015 Oscar for Best Actor for his work as Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything. During his speech, he gave special thanks to his wife.

"This is so extraordinary," he told the crowd. I just want to thank my family and you, Hannah, my wife. I love you so much. We have a new fellow coming to share our apartment. Thank you."

December 2015: Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe celebrate their first wedding anniversary

"It's been extraordinary," he told PEOPLE of his first year of marriage. "It's been the most wonderful whirlwind."

Redmayne explained that his wife has kept him grounded and has been "an absolute saint" in keeping up with his busy schedule.

"And it's a ride for both of us," he added. "It's wonderful doing it with someone you love because you also have a second eye on it all. This whole industry is the most joyous, absurd circus. It's great to have someone when you get too immersed in it or drinking the Kool-Aid to say, 'Wait a second?' "

December 2015: Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe are expecting their first child

Amazon

A source close to Bagshawe confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple were expecting their first child. At the Oscars a month later, Redmayne confirmed the news.

"I'm trying to keep her hydrated. That's my job," he told reporters on the red carpet. "I'm excited. But I don't think it's sunk in yet. We just bought our first baby book. So there's the first step."

He added, "We're waiting to find out [the sex]. We want to be surprised. It will be a big surprise either way! I figure part of it I'll get from the book and part will be just instinct."

June 15, 2016: Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe welcome their first child

On June 15, 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Iris Mary.

The new father later revealed on The Ellen Degeneres Show that baby Iris arrived two weeks after her due date. "Iris appeared in the world and I gave her a stern talking-to," he said jokingly, later adding that she weighed 8 lbs.

August 2016: Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe go to the Summer Olympics with baby Iris

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Redmayne and Bagshawe took their newborn daughter to her first-ever Olympics in Rio De Janeiro.

"I've always had this utter fear of flying with children, and this was the first time she was flying, and of course, we were on a flight with basically most of the British Olympic team," he said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And there was this fear like, 'What if she cries lots and then they don't sleep and they blame all of their lack of success on Iris?' "

"But she was amazing," he continued. "She was so calm. I was holding her for a bit while she was being really calm and she cried and I gently handed her to Hannah, but then she was amazing for the whole flight."

Redmayne also joked to Degeneres about fatherhood, saying, "Before you're a parent, you hear people talking about [not getting a lot of sleep], then suddenly you're the guy who's floating in a constant jet-lagged [sense], with an IV of caffeine."

The English actor admitted that when it's 3 a.m. and the baby begins to cry, it's exhausting, but when he sees that "little smile" his "heart breaks a bit, and it's totally worth it."

December 2, 2016: Hannah Bagshawe supports Eddie Redmayne as he receives the Order of the British Empire

Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty

Just six months after welcoming their daughter, Bagshawe supported Redmayne as he was appointed an Order of the British Empire for his work in the dramatic arts.

The Fantastic Beasts actor met Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle where he accepted the OBE medal. While he opted for an Alexander McQueen tailcoat, his wife chose a black Chanel suit complete with a Stephen Jones hat.

"She was asking me whether I prefer film or theater, and asked me if I enjoyed it," he told reporters of his conversation with the Queen.

November 1, 2017: Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe are expecting their second child

Redmayne and Bagshawe revealed they were expanding their family once more just shy of their two-year wedding anniversary.

"Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child," the couple's rep told E! Online at the time.

Just like their first pregnancy, Redmayne said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan that they were keeping the sex of the baby a surprise. "We don't know [what we're having] — we're not going to find out," he told hosts Ripa and Seacrest. "Last time we didn't know either, and we did that thing where there was basically only one name for each sex that we agreed on."

March 10, 2018: Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe welcome their second baby

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

The couple and their 21-month-old daughter, Iris, became a family of four with their new addition — a son named Luke Richard. A rep for the actor confirmed the child's birth on March 10, 2018.

"We've just about got to that stage when we're beginning to get sleep and remember what that word means," Redmayne said during an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan. "Getting prepped to go back into the trenches."

November 2018: Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe get into the groove of becoming a family of four

Redmayne and Bagshawe eased into becoming a family of four — even with the constant round-the-clock feedings.

"I have two little children — Iris is now 2 ½ and Luke is 8 months. So, honestly, life is about trying to keep the children alive," he joked to PEOPLE. "But they're wonderful."

As for Iris, she has enjoyed becoming a big sister and takes her role seriously as a form of entertainment for her little brother.

"She's fantastic. There are occasional moments when Hannah and I are both out of the room and we get a glimpse of Iris entertaining Luke," he continued. "No one makes him laugh as much as she does. You can't quite believe it. Like, these humans are interacting [by themselves], so that's been pretty special."

July 7, 2021: Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe attend Wimbledon

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The typically private couple made a somewhat rare public outing on the ninth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

Redmayne opted for a cream-colored suit while Bagshawe donned a butterfly-print dress complete with sunglasses and a Yves Saint Laurent purse.

April 2022: Eddie Redmayne reveals how he balances work life and time with Hannah Bagshawe and their growing family

In an interview with Crash magazine, Redmayne discussed how his upbringing compares to his current life in film while raising a family.

"In all seriousness, the acting world has such a weird life rhythm that constantly shifts," he admitted. "When it comes to my family, I personally had quite a stable upbringing and I'm endlessly trying to find some stability for my kids. My wife and I find that we basically have no control, particularly when I'm doing theater work. I haven't done a play since Hannah and I got together, and the reality of it is that every night other than Sunday, you're out working. You have to sleep late in the mornings so you don't get to see your kids and you're also living like a monk! You're not able to drink and you have to be strict with yourself. It's quite intense to put my wife and kids through that, so I was trying to be quite good at going home when I could."

During the same interview, Redmayne revealed the one hobby his wife has attempted to get him into. "She is obsessed with horse riding," he shared. "But I almost killed myself once on a film set having lied about my ability to ride but she still tries to get me into it. I was doing it just before I started Cabaret and then I got thrown off again, so I thought for the sake of the production and my own health, that I should probably steer clear."