First Look! Theory of Everything Stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones Reunite in Aeronauts

The stars have realigned!

The Theory of Everything costars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones are reuniting in the upcoming film Aeronauts.

In the film, wealthy widow Amelia Wren (Jones) and scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne) set out to fly a hot air balloon higher than anyone in history — despite the mounting dangers.

In a first look photo of the film, Jones sits on the edge of the balloon while Redmayne looks over the side.

And as it turns out, the two did most of the balloon-flying themselves.

“A top priority for us on The Aeronauts is authenticity. With that in mind, we intend to do as much balloon filming in the sky as the weather will allow,” says producer Todd Lieberman. “This image was taken after we launched Felicity and Eddie 2,000 feet in the air, performing their scripted scene, while a helicopter captured it all. We’re fortunate that Felicity and Eddie have the nerve to do these stunts themselves as it authenticates our entire approach.”

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones David M. Benett/Wireimage

The film comes nearly four years after Redmayne and Jones received rave reviews for their work on The Theory of Everything, where the two played husband and wife.

Both actors received Oscar recognition for their roles, with Jones earning a nomination and Redmayne taking home the award for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking.