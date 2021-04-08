Eddie Murphy Tells Oprah Winfrey He's the 'Most Comfortable' He's 'Ever Been' at 60 Years Old

Eddie Murphy is feeling good at 60.

The actor, who's back with the hugely successful sequel Coming 2 America, recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a wide-ranging The Oprah Conversation interview.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, both iconic figures discuss turning 60 after Murphy hit the milestone age earlier this month. The full interview will hit Apple TV+ on Friday.

"When I turned 60, I realized I was more secure in being myself than I've ever been," Winfrey, now 67, tells Murphy. "Maya Angelou had said to me that your fifties is all that you've been meaning to be, I feel that I fulfilled that. Turning 60 was a level of security that's really pretty solid."

She adds, "I mean, you are definitely in the period of your life where you have either accomplished, or haven't accomplished, and you can be satisfied or not satisfied."

"Where does this moment leave you?" Winfrey asks Murphy.

"I'm the most comfortable I've ever been in my skin," Murphy says. "I feel great and optimistic and totally comfortable in Eddie. I always was comfortable in my skin, but not like now."

The Oprah Conversation Eddie Murphy Image zoom Credit: The Oprah Conversation/AppleTV+

As the father to 10 children, Murphy explained in a recent appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast that his kids always come before his career, calling them the "center of everything."

"I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies," the actor said. "I love fatherhood."

"The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s— is over ... I found over and over again and along the way I realized that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision," the comedian added.

"When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s—, you think, 'Well, what is best for my children?' If you go that route then you never make a bad decision," he continued.

Murphy, who currently stars alongside his 19-year-old daughter Bella Murphy in Coming 2 America, went on to praise his children, who range in age from 2 to 31.

"I am so blessed with my kids," he said. "I don't have one bad seed. I don't have any like 'Oh you are the one.' I don't have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid."