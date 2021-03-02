Eddie Murphy Once Surprised His Daughters with an At-Home Visit from Leonardo DiCaprio

"I just lingered around him all night like a weirdo and stared at him," Bella Murphy, 19, recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Eddie Murphy surprised his daughters by delivering their favorite heartthrob movie star to their doorstep!

On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Coming 2 America star, 59, and his 19-year-old daughter Bella talked about working together on the new sequel, her first-ever movie, as well as what it was like growing up with her famous dad. Bella said she often met Murphy's famous friends, recalling a starstruck moment she once had after meeting Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I forgot that famous people sometimes show up to my dad's parties, so I was very unprepared," she recalled to host Ellen DeGeneres . "I was in the dining room in my pajamas, and then all of a sudden Jimmy Kimmel started walking through the door, and then all these other big celebrities. And then Leonardo DiCaprio walked through the door and I started freaking out."

Bella continued, "I think my dad knew that Leonardo DiCaprio was coming but he didn't tell me because he wanted it to be a surprise." Murphy then added, "All my daughters of all ages love Leonardo DiCaprio."

"I immediately ran upstairs to tell my sister, and we came downstairs and I just lingered around him all night like a weirdo and stared at him," Bella recalled.

"I'm sure he's very used to that," joked Murphy.

Murphy is dad to 10 children: Eric, 31, Bria, 31, Christian, 30, Miles, 28, Shayne, 26, Zola, 21, Bella, Angel Iris, 13, Max Charles, 2, and Izzy, 4. The actor recently posed with Bella for the cover of Essence's March/April issue, telling the magazine about the importance of Coming 2 America, which comes 33 years after the 1988 original comedy.

"The legacy of Coming to America is that it is unique, it's rare. Black people, we don't get a lot of movies like this one," he explained. "Coming to America is a romantic fantasy comedy. Usually, when we see ourselves on the screen, it's heavy things… Rarely do we get just to go see some escapism. Just to go see a movie and not have to think about any of that stuff."

Later in his Ellen interview, Murphy also teased that he has "an idea" for a potential Coming to America 3.

"I have an idea for Coming to America 3 but it can't take place until I'm about 75. You have to wait 16 years for it," he said before joking about how long it takes to do hair and makeup for his many characters in the film, "I don't think the barbers will be in the third one ... the barbers and the old Jewish man would have since been long passed on."