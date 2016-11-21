Oscar-nominee Eddie Murphy joined Bria, 27, as well as daughters Shayne, 22, Zola, 16, and Bella, 14, at the Lace Gallery

Eddie Murphy Supports Daughter Bria Murphy at Her L.A. Art Show: 'I Really Got Lucky with My Kids'

It was a family affair at the debut of Bria Murphy‘s “Subconscious” art show in Los Angeles on Sunday night, with her famous father and several siblings all in attendance.

Proud pop Eddie Murphy joined Bria, 27, as well as daughters Shayne, 22, Zola, 16, and Bella, 14, at the Lace Gallery, where he praised his eldest girl’s latest effort.

“I’m glad that people get to see how talented she is,” Eddie, 55, told reporters. “We’ve known for years how talented she is. It’s exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I’m having all of those proud parent feelings.”

Image zoom From left: Zola, Bria, Eddie, Shayne and Bella Murphy Michael Tullberg/Getty

Eddie said Bria — one of his four daughters with ex Nicole Murphy, who was also at the event — is a “good kid.”

He added, “I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people.”

Inside the gallery, Bria — a budding actress who also appeared in the comedy Amateur Night earlier this year — posed with brothers Eric Murphy, 27, and Christian Murphy, 25. Eric’s mother is Eddie’s ex Paulette McNeely, and Christian’s is Tamara Hood.

The actor’s girlfriend, Paige Butcher, was also on his arm on Sunday. The couple welcomed Eddie’s ninth child, Izzy, in May.

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Of the 6-month-old’s personality, Eddie told reporters, “She is all Izzy.”

