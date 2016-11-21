Eddie Murphy Supports Daughter Bria Murphy at Her L.A. Art Show: 'I Really Got Lucky with My Kids'
Oscar-nominee Eddie Murphy joined Bria, 27, as well as daughters Shayne, 22, Zola, 16, and Bella, 14, at the Lace Gallery
It was a family affair at the debut of Bria Murphy‘s “Subconscious” art show in Los Angeles on Sunday night, with her famous father and several siblings all in attendance.
Proud pop Eddie Murphy joined Bria, 27, as well as daughters Shayne, 22, Zola, 16, and Bella, 14, at the Lace Gallery, where he praised his eldest girl’s latest effort.
“I’m glad that people get to see how talented she is,” Eddie, 55, told reporters. “We’ve known for years how talented she is. It’s exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I’m having all of those proud parent feelings.”
Eddie said Bria — one of his four daughters with ex Nicole Murphy, who was also at the event — is a “good kid.”
He added, “I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people.”
Inside the gallery, Bria — a budding actress who also appeared in the comedy Amateur Night earlier this year — posed with brothers Eric Murphy, 27, and Christian Murphy, 25. Eric’s mother is Eddie’s ex Paulette McNeely, and Christian’s is Tamara Hood.
The actor’s girlfriend, Paige Butcher, was also on his arm on Sunday. The couple welcomed Eddie’s ninth child, Izzy, in May.
Of the 6-month-old’s personality, Eddie told reporters, “She is all Izzy.”
“You know what is funny? None of my kids are like me, and I’m sure parents say this all of the time, they are all totally different from each other,” he shared. “None of them are chips off the old block. They all have their own thing, They’re good kids.”