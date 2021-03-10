“I was only gonna take a break for a year, then all of a sudden six years go by, and I’m sitting on the couch,” Murphy said

Eddie Murphy Says He Stopped Acting After 'Worst Actor Ever' Razzie Award: 'Maybe It's Time to Take a Break'

Eddie Murphy's time away from the big screen came after a tough time in the actor's career.

The Coming 2 America star, 59, appeared on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron on Tuesday, discussing how he stepped away from acting after he won three Razzie Awards after a string of movies that bombed at the box office such as The Adventures of Pluto Nash, I Spy and Imagine That.

"I was making s----- movies," Murphy said. "I was like, 'This s--- ain't fun. They're giving me Razzies… Motherf------ gave me the 'worst actor ever' Razzie. [So I thought], 'Maybe it's time to take a break.' "

Murphy has been nominated for a Razzie Award several times, winning three times for his performances in Norbit, The Adventures of Pluto Nash and Meet Dave.

In 2010, he won the Razzie for worst actor of the decade.

"I was only gonna take a break for a year, then all of a sudden six years go by, and I'm sitting on the couch and I could sit on the couch and not get off it, but I don't want the last bunch of s--- they see me do [to be] bulls---," Murphy said. "The plan was to go do Dolemite, Saturday Night Live, Coming 2 America and then do stand-up and see how I felt afterwards."

He added, "At least then they'll know I'm [still] funny."

Image zoom Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America | Credit: Paramount

In 2015, Murphy was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The following year he starred in Mr. Church and didn't star in another film again until 2019's Dolemite Is My Name.

The movie won Murphy another Razzie: the redeemer award. His performance as comedian Rudy Ray Moore also earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor.

In 2020, Murphy also won his first Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for hosting Saturday Night Live.

In January, the actor also gave an update on a fourth installment in his Beverly Hills Cop franchise, telling Digital Spy and other reporters, "Right now, they are writing a script. They are getting a script together."

"We don't have a start date, but we have directors and we have producers — and we have writers working on it," Murphy said. "Axel Foley is ready to go. All we need is a script."