Eddie Murphy Steps Out with Pregnant Fiancée Paige Butcher for the First Time Since Engagement

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher look happier than ever after getting engaged.

The couple stepped out in Studio City, California, on Tuesday for the first time since a rep for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair was engaged last month.

Butcher, who is pregnant with Murphy’s 10th child, looked casual in a long-sleeved brown shirt, black leggings, and black Nike sneakers.

The 57-year-old comedian, who wore a gray T-shirt and gray slacks, held on to his pregnant love’s hand as they took a walk.

This is Butcher’s second child with the actor. They also share 2-year-old daughter Izzy Oona.

A rep for the actor told PEOPLE in a statement, “Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December.”

RELATED VIDEO: Eddie Murphy, 57, Expecting His 10th Child as Partner Paige Butcher Debuts Baby Bump

A source told PEOPLE the two “are very happy to expect another baby.”

“They wished for a younger sibling for their daughter,” the insider said. “They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close to Eddie’s kids.”

The source added, “They are a very special and happy family. They vacation and spend holidays together. Paige loves being a mom and is very involved. She takes her daughter to the park and for play dates.”

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

In September, Butcher revealed to paparazzi the sex of their baby, saying, “It’s going to be a boy.”

RELATED: Inside Eddie Murphy’s Rollercoaster Love Life: From Dating a Spice Girl to Baby No. 10

The actor has eight other children from previous relationships. He had his oldest son, Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely. His other children, including daughters Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 18, Shayne Audra, 23, and Bria, 28, plus 25-year-old son Miles Mitchell, are with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

Murphy also had 27-year-old son Christian with Tamara Hood and shares 11-year-old daughter Angel Iris with former Spice Girl Mel B.