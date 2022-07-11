Eddie Murphy danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder at his eldest daughter's wedding Saturday

Eddie Murphy Hits the Dance Floor with Daughter Bria at Her Wedding to Michael Xavier

Eddie Murphy is one proud father of the bride!

The 61-year-old actor and comedian played the important role at his eldest daughter Bria Murphy's wedding on Saturday, as she married actor Michael Xavier in Beverly Hills. Eddie escorted his daughter, 32, down the aisle at the ceremony and joined her on the dance floor for the traditional father-daughter dance.

The Dr. Doolittle star slow danced with the bride to Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely," as seen in video shared to Bria's Instagram Story on Sunday — before breaking out into a bit of a solo boogie, as Bria laughed and twirled her skirt.

"Daddy's girl," she wrote over the first moment.

Other photos and snapshots from the wedding shared to Bria's Story show Eddie and his fiancée Paige Butcher posing for photos with the bride and groom, as they celebrated Xavier, 36, joining the larger Murphy family.

Speaking at her L.A. art show in 2020, Eddie described his eldest daughter as a "good kid."

"I'm glad that people get to see how talented she is," the Grammy winner told reporters. "We've known for years how talented she is. It's exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I'm having all of those proud parent feelings."

He added, "I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn't a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people."

The actor is dad to 10 children: Eric, who turned 33 Sunday, Bria, Christian, 31, Miles, 29, Shayne, 27, Zola, 22, Bella, 20, Angel Iris, 15, Izzy Oona, 6, and 3½-year-old Max Charles.

Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin Lawrence, who is dating Eddie's son Eric, even caught the bouquet from Bria at the wedding, potentially hinting at more Murphy family weddings to come.

Eric and Jasmin Lawrence, 26, went public with their relationship in June 2021. Although the couple are the children of pals Eddie and Martin, Jasmin confirmed in a January interview with InTouch Weekly that she and her boyfriend actually met through her uncle.

"It wasn't even our dads, and they've done two movies together," Jasmin explained, adding that the families are "absolutely" supportive of the relationship.

Jasmin said that she and Eric "became really good friends because we bonded on a lot of things," and "understood each other on a certain level" due to their background.