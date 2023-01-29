Eddie Murphy Says He'd 'Absolutely' Reprise 'Shrek' Role of Donkey: 'I'd Do It in 2 Seconds'

"They should've done a Donkey movie," the comedian said in a new interview with Etalk

By
Published on January 29, 2023
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Eddie Murphy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (3707517c) Shrek Forever After Shrek Forever After - 2010
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Moviestore/Shutterstock

Eddie Murphy hasn't moved on from his noble steed quite yet!

The comedy icon, 61, revealed in a new interview with Etalk that he'd reprise his role as Donkey in the Shrek franchise if the opportunity presented itself.

"I'd absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I'd do it in two seconds. I love Donkey," Murphy told Etalk.

Of course, Murphy's revelation comes over a month after Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, a film surrounding another Shrek franchise character voiced by Antonio Banderas, hit theaters. The movie was a critical and commercial success and was recently nominated for an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature Film.

"You know, they did Puss in Boots movies," Murphy said. "I was like, 'They should have done a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots.' I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain't funny as the Donkey."

Pushing for his hilarious, furry character to get a solo outing, Murphy added that he would definitely be up for voicing a Donkey movie.

Honoree Eddie Murphy accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Eddie Murphy. Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

"Dreamworks, if you all want to do it, just call me," he said. "I'm ready. I'm sitting and ready to do Donkey."

Murphy last voiced Donkey in 2010's Shrek Forever After, the fourth and most recent mainline film in the franchise. He introduced the character in 2001's Shrek, and reprised him in both 2004's Shrek 2 and 2007's Shrek the Third. For TV specials, Murphy took on the role of Shrek's waffle-making pal for 2007's Shrek the Halls and 2010's Donkey's Christmas Shrektacular.

As for the possibility of another Shrek installment, titular star Mike Myers already make it clear he was on board. "The concept of going from a self-loathing ogre to a self-accepting ogre was meaningful to me," he said in a GQ discussion. "I love playing Shrek. If I had to do one Shrek a year, I'd be thrilled."

