Eddie Murphy Reveals Film Role He Regrets Rejecting: 'Every Time I See It I Feel Like an Idiot'

Eddie Murphy still remembers the one role he wishes he didn’t turn down.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Saturday, the comedian — who will make his highly-anticipated return to Saturday Night Live after 35 years tonight — opened up about the decision that he now regrets.

“The only movie I ever turned down that became a big hit was Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” Murphy told late-night host Jimmy Fallon.

“You were gonna be in that?” Fallon asked. “Yeah, I was gonna be the Bob Hoskins dude and I was like, ‘What? Animation and people? That sounds like bulls— to me.’ “

The Dolemite Is My Name star added, “Now every time I see it, I feel like an idiot.”

RELATED: Eddie Murphy’s 10 Kids Will All Fly In for His Big Saturday Night Live Return After 35 Years

Also during the segment, Murphy shared that he was offered a role in another cult-classic, hit movie. “Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis wanted you to be one of the original Ghostbusters but you turned it down,” Fallon said.

“Yes, but because I did Beverly Hills Cop,” Murphy shared. “So you made a good movie,” Fallon said with a smile.

“It wasn’t like I turned it down,” Murphy explained. “I wasn’t available because I was doing this other movie.”

Image zoom Eddie Murphy Michael Kovac/Getty

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Says He’s ‘Over the Moon’ with His Upcoming Coming to America Sequel

In addition to making his return to the iconic SNL stage, Murphy will be reprising his role as Akeem in the sequel to his classic movie Coming to America alongside his original co-stars Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones.

Stars including Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones and Wesley Snipes will join as new characters. The sequel comes more than 30 years after the original hit theaters and became a comedy classic.