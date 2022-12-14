Eddie Murphy to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2023 Golden Globes

Eddie Murphy will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The 61-year-old actor will receive the award at the upcoming 80th annual Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Wednesday.

Murphy previously earned six Golden Globe nominations, including new star of the year back in 1983 for the film 48 Hrs. His other acting nominations came for the movies Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, The Nutty Professor, Dreamgirls and Dolemite Is My Name.

"We're honored to present this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy," HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a press release. "We're thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career — in front of and behind the camera — has had through the decades."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Coming 2 America actor next stars in Netflix's comedy You People with Jonah Hill, and he's working on the sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

Previous recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which is decided on by the HFPA Board of Directors, include George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, Tom Hanks and more.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the upcoming awards show.

Among this year's nominees, The Banshees of Inisherin led in movies with eight nominations, followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six and Babylon and The Fabelmans both with five. For television, Abbott Elementary had the most with five nominations, followed by The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus all with four nods each.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards air live Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 5–8 p.m. PT/8–11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.