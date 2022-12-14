Eddie Murphy to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2023 Golden Globes

The six-time Golden Globe nominee will accept the honor at the 80th annual Golden Globes on Jan. 10

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 05:01 PM
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy . Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty

Eddie Murphy will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The 61-year-old actor will receive the award at the upcoming 80th annual Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Wednesday.

Murphy previously earned six Golden Globe nominations, including new star of the year back in 1983 for the film 48 Hrs. His other acting nominations came for the movies Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, The Nutty Professor, Dreamgirls and Dolemite Is My Name.

"We're honored to present this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy," HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a press release. "We're thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career — in front of and behind the camera — has had through the decades."

Golden Globe Trophy
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Coming 2 America actor next stars in Netflix's comedy You People with Jonah Hill, and he's working on the sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

Previous recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which is decided on by the HFPA Board of Directors, include George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, Tom Hanks and more.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the upcoming awards show.

Among this year's nominees, The Banshees of Inisherin led in movies with eight nominations, followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six and Babylon and The Fabelmans both with five. For television, Abbott Elementary had the most with five nominations, followed by The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus all with four nods each.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards air live Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 5–8 p.m. PT/8–11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Related Articles
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Wednesday, White Lotus
'White Lotus,' 'Top Gun 2,' 'Avatar 2' and 'Wednesday' All Land 2023 Golden Globe Nominations
George Lopez attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on May 16, 2022 in New York City.
George Lopez Drops Out of Announcing Golden Globe 2023 Nominations After He Tests Positive for COVID
Jerodd Carmichael
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to Host 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (12876015e) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Ke Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once - 2022
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations
Ray Liotta, Leslie Jordan
2023 Critics Choice Nominations Include Nods for Beloved Late Stars Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez Reveals How She Manifested Her 2023 Golden Globe Nomination: 'Dreams Do Come True'
brendan fraser
Brendan Fraser Won't Attend Golden Globes After Sexual Assault Allegations Against Former HFPA President
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: A view of the stage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)
Golden Globes Officially Returning to NBC in January After Diversity Controversy
Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics
Ben Affleck Takes His Son to the Ball Game, Plus Billie Eilish, Kylie Jenner and More
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Makes a Late Night Appearance, Plus Lizzo, the Cast of 'National Treasure: Edge of History' and More
Tim Buron (L) and wife actress Helena Bonham Carter arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California
Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter's Relationship Timeline
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Pays Homage to Elton John, Plus Issa Rae, Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira and More
Morgan Freeman Life in Photos
Morgan Freeman's Life in Photos
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro's Life in Photos
Meryl Streep; George Clooney; Oprah Winfrey
Cecil B. DeMille Award Winners: Every Star Who's Ever Earned the Golden Globes' Big Honor