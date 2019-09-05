Eddie Murphy Says He's Planning to Do a Stand-Up Tour 'Next Year' After Hosting SNL

Eddie Murphy‘s career resurgence is getting even bigger.

The longtime actor and comedian, 58, is already starring in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name, reprising his iconic role in a Coming to America sequel and hosting Saturday Night Live again after leaving the show in 1984.

But as he recently revealed on Netflix’s Present Company podcast, he’s not done yet. He’s also eyeing a return to stand-up!

“Next year in 2020 I’m going to go on the road and do some stand-up,” Murphy said on the podcast with host Krista Smith while looking ahead after his Saturday Night Live return.

The comedian will host this year’s Christmas episode, marking his first time leading the show in 35 years. Murphy made a brief appearance on SNL in 2015 for a special tribute for the show’s 40th anniversary but has not delivered a full monologue since 1984.

Murphy was a cast member from 1980-1984. During his time on the show, he was known for several iconic sketches and characters including Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood, Buckwheat, Gumby and more.

Image zoom Eddie Murphy Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Murphy previously hinted that he might be nearing a return to stand-up in Jerry Seinfeld‘s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Netflix show. The topic came up when Seinfeld lightly teased Murphy from staying away from the format that he excelled in for so long.

“You know that you not doing stand-up drives people crazy — you know that, right?” Seinfeld asked Murphy.

Murphy said he’d heard that before and mentioned the late comedian Don Rickles urged him to return to the stage before his death.

“I’m going to do it again,” Murphy said. “Everything just has to be right. You have to get up there and start working out. [I] still gotta go to the comedy club.”