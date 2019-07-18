Eddie Murphy Says He’s Planning His Return to Stand-Up: ‘Everything Just Has to Be Right’

Image zoom Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Eddie Murphy is planning his long-awaited return to stand-up comedy.

The 58-year-old comedian opened up about his career in a Netflix clip of Jerry Seinfeld‘s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee released on Thursday.

“You know that you not doing stand-up drives people crazy — you know that, right?” Seinfeld, 65, asked Murphy.

Murphy said he’d heard that before and mentioned the late comedian Don Rickles urged him to return to the stage before his death.

“I’m going to do it again,” Murphy said. “Everything just has to be right. You have to get up there and start working out. [I] still gotta go to the comedy club.”

Murphy welcomed his tenth child, son Max, in November with his fiancee Paige Butcher. The couple also shares 3-year-old daughter Izzy.

The actor’s oldest daughter, Bria, shared a family photo in December which featured Murphy standing at the center of the group while holding Izzy.

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Introduces 3-Week-Old Son Max in Christmas Family Photo Featuring Actor’s 10 Children

Butcher held their newborn son as the couple was surrounded by his older children, oldest son Eric, 30 (whom he shares with Paulette McNeely), son Christian, 28 (whom he shares with Tamara Hood), 12-year-old daughter Angel Iris (whom he shares with former Spice Girl Mel B) and daughters Bella Zahra, 17, Zola Ivy, 19, Shayne Audra, 24, and Bria and 26-year-old son Miles Mitchell (whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy).

“Merry Christmas!!! 🎄,” Bria wrote in the caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Eddie Murphy Expecting His 10th Child as Partner Paige Butcher Debuts Baby Bump

Murphy and Butcher, who had wanted to have a younger sibling for Izzy, announced their pregnancy in August after Butcher was spotted sporting a baby bump while out in Los Angeles.

A source previously told PEOPLE the two were “very happy to expect another baby.”

“They wished for a younger sibling for their daughter,” the insider said. “They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close to Eddie’s kids.”

The source added, “They are a very special and happy family. They vacation and spend holidays together. Paige loves being a mom and is very involved. She takes her daughter to the park and for play dates.”