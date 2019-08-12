WATCH: Eddie Murphy Rocks '70s Fashion in Hilarious Trailer for Dolemite Is My Name

Eddie Murphy is back.

After a stint away from the screen (he last appeared in 2016’s Mr. Church), the comedian and actor is bursting back onto the scene with his new Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name. The movie is based on the real-life story of comedian Rudy Ray Moore, who used the character of Dolemite to make a name for himself.

“You know Auntie, I was thinking of putting out a comedy record,” Murphy’s Moore says at the beginning of trailer. “It’s real hard to break in, I’d do whatever it takes to get in. I came up with a new character.”

Cut to the next scene, with Murphy’s Moore practicing the new character in front of a mirror.

“Dolemite is my name, and f—– up m—-f—- is my game,” the NSFW trailer shows Moore saying.

But when other people in his life start questioning Dolemite’s extremist nature, Moore explains it all away.

“It’s all pretend, I just created a character,” Moore says. “Whatever it takes, I’m ready to do it.”

Image zoom Francois Duhamel/Netflix

Also starring in the movie alongside Murphy are Tituss Burgess, Craig Robinson, Mike Epps, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Keegan-Michael Key, Snoop Dogg, and Wesley Snipes.

Director Craig Brewster (Hustle & Flow) told Entertainment Weekly that Murphy took it upon himself to bring about an accurate portrayal of Moore for the film, which follows as he fights to get the 1975 movie Dolemite made.

“I would say that the joy of my life has been this new working relationship with Eddie. I think he’s a true artist, as much as I know some people would go, ‘What? He’s a comedian, he’s an actor.’ Once you say ‘action,’ a fully formed character is coming out,” Brewster said. “We’ve established a really great, respectful working relationship. Also, I just wanted to work my ass off to see him on the big screen again doing what he does best.”

The movie is set for its world premiere in September at the Toronto International Film Festival before hitting Netflix and select theaters later this fall.