Inside Eddie Murphy's Rollercoaster Love Life: From Dating a Spice Girl to Baby No. 10

At 57, Eddie Murphy is set to soon become a father of 10 with his girlfriend Paige Butcher expecting her second child in December.

Since Murphy broke through on the comedy scene in the 1980s, he’s been connected to multiple women and fostered a large, loving family.

In the wake of his latest baby news, here’s a look back on his romantic connections over the decades.

Mid-1980s

Murphy meets Whitney Houston and the two had a quiet romance. “I watched them once at a party,” family friend and employee Ellen White told PEOPLE. “Eddie came in, cameras were flashing and they just looked at each other and talked and laughed like they were the only two people in the room.”

Houston Frederic REGLAIN/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

1988

He meets future wife Nicole Mitchell.

1989

The Oscar nominee is connected to Paulette McNeely and they welcome Murphy’s oldest son Eric, now 29, in July of that year. Murphy’s oldest daughter and first child with Mitchell, Bria, is born in November of that year.

1990

In November, Murphy’s girlfriend Tamara Hood gives birth to his son Christian, now 27.

Hood with (from left) Myles, Christian and Eric in 2011. Brian To/WireImage

1993

Murphy and Mitchell tie the knot in January and welcome Myles, now 25, in November.

1994

Their daughter Shayne Audra, 23, is born in October.

1997

The former Saturday Night Live cast member gets stopped by police at 4:45am after picking up a transvestite prostitute, born a male but identifying as a female, at a homosexual prostitution spot in West Hollywood. Police found that no illegal activity occurred on Murphy’s end, but the sex worker was picked up on an outstanding prostitution warrant. Murphy later claimed he was just giving her a ride home.

Nicole Murphy at home in 2018. Justin Coit

1999–2002

Murphy and his wife stay together and go on to have two more kids, daughters Zola Ivy, 18, and Bella Zahra, 16.

2006

Murphy announces he and Nicole are divorcing. “The welfare of our children is our main concern and their best interest is our first priority,” he said in a statement issued by his rep, Paul Bloc.

After the breakup, Murphy starts seeing former Spice Girl Melanie Brown and businesswoman Tracey Edmonds.

Edmonds and Murphy at the 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2007

Brown and the comedian welcome a daughter together, Angel Iris, now 11. Murphy publicly questioned Angel’s paternity, but a DNA test proved he is in fact her dad.

2008

Murphy marries Edmonds — who has two kids with ex-husband Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds — in a nonlegally binding ceremony on a private French Polynesian island on New Year’s Day, only to split up two weeks later. Sources suggested at the time that Edmonds didn’t get along with Murphy’s mom Lillian Lynch, and that the TV personality didn’t want to take the Daddy Day Care star’s last name.

2010

Murphy is spotted out with actress Maya Gilbert.

Gilbert and Murphy at a 2010 Los Angeles Lakers basketball game in L.A. Noel Vasquez/Getty

2012

Amid rumors that he’s dating Toni Braxton, Murphy tells Access Hollywood they’re “just friends.” Murphy is then linked with Australian model Butcher, who is 19 years his junior.

2016

Butcher gives birth to their first child together, Izzy Oona, in May.

Butcher shows off her bump in L.A. on Aug. 27. Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

2018

After being seen out in Los Angeles numerous times over the summer with a baby bump, a rep for Murphy confirms on Aug. 27 that Butcher, 39, and Murphy are expecting their second baby, his 10th, in December.