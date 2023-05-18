Eddie Murphy in Talks to Star as Inspector Clouseau in 'Pink Panther' Reboot (Reports)

Eddie Murphy is in talks to star in the next adaptation of The Pink Panther, according to reports.

The You People actor and comedian, 62, would play the iconic character Inspector Clouseau in the forthcoming live action/CGI hybrid film, set to be directed by Jeff Fowler (Sonic the Hedgehog), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Murphy would be following in the footsteps of Steve Martin and Peter Sellers. The latter famously portrayed the bumbling detective in roughly half of the 11 movie installments, according to Deadline.

The news comes amid a big year for the actor. In early January, the Coming 2 America star was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes.

"I've been in show business for 46 years, and I've been in the movie business for 41 years, so this has been a long time in the making and greatly appreciated," Murphy said, thanking his partner Paige Butcher and his 10 "amazing" children.

Later that month, the comedy icon revealed in an interview with Etalk that he'd also be interested in reprising another role — this one his own — as Donkey in the Shrek franchise if the opportunity presented itself.

"I'd absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I'd do it in two seconds. I love Donkey," Murphy told Etalk.

Murphy's revelation came over a month after the release of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, a film surrounding another Shrek franchise character voiced by Antonio Banderas, hit theaters. The movie was a critical and commercial success and was nominated for an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature Film.

"You know, they did Puss in Boots movies," Murphy said. "I was like, 'They should have done a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots.' I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain't funny as the Donkey."