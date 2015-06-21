Happy Father's Day! Watch This Hilarious Throwback Clip of Eddie Murphy in 2003's Daddy Day Care
A friendly Father's Day reminder: Never give candy to a toddler
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! We know it isn’t always easy, and it’s an often under-appreciated role.
Few things have depicted how difficult it can be to take care of youngsters better than 2003’s Daddy Day Care with Eddie Murphy and Jeff Garlin. After getting laid off, the two friends decide to open a daycare center together. But of course it’s a lot harder than it looks.
Kids high on candy, bougie moms and troublemakers are no easy challenge.
It’s a tough job, but someone’s gotta do it! We salute you, dads (and you too, Eddie Murphy).