Eddie Murphy Hints He Might Give Up Movies to Do Stand-Up: ‘That’s What I Was Born to Do’

Eddie Murphy might have multiple classic movies under his belt, but the actor is looking forward to a life away from set.

Murphy is featured as WSJ. Magazine‘s 2019 Entertainment Innovator of the Year and he told the magazine he’s hoping to spend more time on stage now that he’s planning a comeback thanks to an upcoming Netflix special.

“Once I get back onstage, I kind of feel like that’s what I was born to do more than anything,” Murphy, 58, said. “When I get back on the stage, I can’t imagine wanting to do movies again.”

The actor explains that movies keeps him away from his family too long, including his 10 kids: sons Eric, 30, Christian, 28, Miles, 26, and Max, 10 months, and daughters Bria, 29, Shayne, 25, Zola, 19, Bella, 17, Angel, 12, and Izzy, 3.

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Introduces 3-Week-Old Son Max in Christmas Family Photo Featuring Actor’s 10 Children

“What I like to do more than anything is just be home with my family, chilling,” Murphy said. “It’s really easy to feel like you’re working when you make a movie. You’ve got to get up at five, six in the morning. I started making movies when I was 20 years old, when I made 48 Hrs. That’s f—ing 38 years. You’ve been on a movie set, you see how this sh– is. It’s not a fun process.”

Image zoom Josh Olins for WSJ. Magazine

Image zoom Josh Olins for WSJ. Magazine

“Once I get back onstage again, I want to do whatever, be funny—I can do that whenever I want to. You know? But making movies? Being an old dude in the movies? That’s not it. Let them watch me get old, get all old looking. Like, ‘You see Eddie’s new movie? He looks terrible,’ ” he added.

Murphy is set to return to the stage for the first time in 30 years for a new Netflix special. He told host Al Roker on Friday’s Today that he’ll be working with different material now that he’s older and a father of 10.

“Last time I did stand-up I was 27 years old. I look at some of my old stuff and cringe. Sometimes I’m like, I can’t believe I said that! I’m 58 now so I don’t think I’m gonna approach it the same way,” he said.

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Says He’s Planning to Do a Stand-Up Tour ‘Next Year’ After Hosting SNL

Image zoom Josh Olins for WSJ. Magazine

Murphy also talked about how he’s preparing to return by going on a tour of comedy clubs. And it won’t be much different than how he prepared in his early years.

“You gotta go to the clubs, I haven’t started doing that yet,” he said. “I never wrote stuff out on paper. I would be having a conversation and I’d say something funny. And I’d be like, ‘Oh, that’s funny,’ and I would go try it on stage. That’s never stopped, I’ve just stopped taking it to the stage.”

Murphy currently stars in Dolemite Is My Name which is streaming on Netflix.

WSJ. Magazine’s Innovators Issue, out on newsstands Saturday, November 10th, celebrates the year’s trailblazers setting the cultural agenda for their respective industries.