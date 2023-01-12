Eddie Murphy Explains That Surprising Will Smith Joke from His Golden Globes Speech: 'It's All Love'

Eddie Murphy is sharing why he made reference to the Will Smith Oscars slap at the Golden Globes this week.

As Murphy was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th annual Golden Globes ceremony Tuesday, the comedian/actor surprised the audience with a joke about last year's Academy Awards and the moment when Smith, 54, hit Chris Rock onstage over a comment about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

As the actor wrapped his speech, Murphy shared a "blueprint" for success that he has followed his "whole career," saying: "It's very simple, just do these three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business — and keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

When asked by reporters backstage whether he's spoken to Smith or Rock since the incident, Murphy said, "No, I haven't. But I love both of them."

Murphy, 61, told Entertainment Tonight afterward: "Yeah, because in reality, I've worked with Jada. I love Will. I love Will, and I love Chris — and it's all love."

When Murphy was asked by Extra whether he thinks he will hear from Smith after making the joke, Murphy said "no," and repeated his expression of "love" for both Smith and Rock, 57. Murphy told the outlet he would have made fun of the now-infamous moment at the upcoming Oscars if he were hosting the ceremony in March.

"I would have worked that joke that I did right in there some kind of way," he said. "You have to say something about it, then you move on."

At the Oscars last March, Rock made a joke about Jada's shaved head. (The actress, 51, has alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.") Before he got onstage and hit Rock, Smith shouted from his front-row seat: "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

Smith apologized to Rock in a video he released on his social media in July. He further addressed the moment on The Daily Show in November. The Emancipation actor also resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was banned from attending its ceremonies for the next 10 years.

In his July video, Smith said, "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

He explained at the time that he is "trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself," adding, "I'm human. I made a mistake and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of s---."