Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Fiancé Michael Xavier in Romantic Beverly Hills Ceremony

Bria Murphy looked incredible in a white off-the-shoulder gown after tying the knot with her actor love Michael Xavier

Welcome to the Murphy family!

Eddie Murphy's eldest daughter Bria Murphy, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Nicole, married her actor fiancé Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE has exclusively learned.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The happy couple wed in a private afternoon ceremony before 250 close friends and family. Bria, a 32-year-old artist and actress, and Xavier, 36, were celebrated by a wedding party that included her father, who escorted her down the aisle, and her mother Nicole.

The bridal gown was designed by Netta BenShabu, while the groom wore a Knot Standard tuxedo, styled by Dion Lattimore.

RELATED GALLERY: All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022

Bria Murphy WEDDING .Eddie Murphy daughter. credit: JOHN SOLANO PHOTOGRAPHY. Credit: JOHN SOLANO PHOTOGRAPHY

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Images show the bride beaming throughout the celebration which featured romantic decor including white flowers and candlelit chandeliers.

In one snap the newlyweds pose with the bride's parents and in another Bria sits on her husband Xavier's lap.

Bria Murphy WEDDING .Eddie Murphy daughter. credit: JOHN SOLANO PHOTOGRAPHY. Credit: JOHN SOLANO PHOTOGRAPHY

The bride is Eddie Murphy's oldest daughter who appeared with her mother on the reality show Hollywood Exes in 2014.

Bria shared engagement photos on Instagram in December, writing in the caption, "My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always." In another upload, she wrote, "I can't wait to marry you."

At the same time, Xavier wrote on his own page, "Forever my love."

Bria Murphy WEDDING .Eddie Murphy daughter. credit: JOHN SOLANO PHOTOGRAPHY. Credit: JOHN SOLANO PHOTOGRAPHY

Eddie, 61, is dad to 10 children: Eric, who turns 33 Sunday, Bria, Christian, 31, Miles, 29, Shayne, 27, Zola, 22, Bella, 20, Angel Iris, 15, Izzy Oona, 6, and 3½-year-old Max Charles.

Speaking at Bria's L.A. art show in 2020, Eddie described her as a "good kid."

"I'm glad that people get to see how talented she is," Eddie, 55, told reporters. "We've known for years how talented she is. It's exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I'm having all of those proud parent feelings."

He added, "I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn't a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people."

Bria Murphy WEDDING .Eddie Murphy daughter. credit: JOHN SOLANO PHOTOGRAPHY. Credit: JOHN SOLANO PHOTOGRAPHY

Meanwhile, the Coming 2 America actor's son Eric is dating fellow actor Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Lawrence.