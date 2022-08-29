Eddie Murphy Joined by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige for 'Beverly Hills Cop' Sequel

The upcoming fourth movie in the franchise is titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

By
Published on August 29, 2022 03:46 PM
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eddie Murphy, Taylour Paige
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eddie Murphy, Taylour Paige. Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty; Michael Kovac/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are headed to Beverly Hills.

Netflix announced Monday that their upcoming Beverly Hills Cop film, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley will star Gordon-Levitt, 41, and Zola actress Paige, 31, alongside Eddie Murphy, who will return to reprise the role as Axel Foley from the first three films.

The film is still in production, the streamer said, and most details remain under wraps.

Deadline was the first to confirm the new casting.

The franchise, which premiered in 1984, moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019, the outlet explained. The films follow a Detroit cop, played by Murphy, who journeys to Beverly Hills to solve his friend's murder. The third Beverly Hills Cop came out in 1994.

The upcoming installment is being directed by Mark Molloy with Murphy stepping in as a producer alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman.

Eddie Murphy Beverly Hills Cop
Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop. Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Back in January 2021, Murphy, 61, shared an update on the upcoming movie telling Digital Spy and other reporters at the time, "Right now, they are writing a script. They are getting a script together."

"We don't have a start date, but we have directors and we have producers — and we have writers working on it," Murphy said. "Axel Foley is ready to go. All we need is a script."

This movie is not the first time Murphy has revisited a role decades after audiences first met them onscreen.

RELATED VIDEO: Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Fiancé Michael Xavier in Romantic Beverly Hills Ceremony

In 2021, Murphy starred in a sequel to the hit 1988 film Coming to America. Coming 2 America saw Murphy reprise his role of Prince Akeem alongside Arsenio Hall as his best friend Semmi.

In 2021, the father of 10 opened up on an episode of Marc Maron's WTF podcast about how his children always come before his career, calling them the "center of everything."

"The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s--- is over ... I found over and over again and along the way I realized that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision," the comedian said.

He continued, "When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s---, you think, 'Well, what is best for my children?' If you go that route then you never make a bad decision."

Related Articles
Ryan Gosling attends the "The Gray Man" Netflix Special Screening at Zoopalast on July 18, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Netflix) Margot Robbie attends the photocall for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Ryan Gosling in Talks to Join 'Barbie' Costar Margot Robbie in New 'Ocean's Eleven' Film: Reports
Eddie Murphy Shares Father-Daughter Dance with Daughter Bria at Her Wedding
Eddie Murphy Hits the Dance Floor with Daughter Bria at Her Wedding to Michael Xavier 
Eddie Murphy children
Everything to Know About Eddie Murphy's Family (He's a Dad of 10)
Purple Hearts. Nicholas Galitzine as Luke in Purple Hearts. Cr. Hopper Stone/Netflix © 2022.
'Purple Hearts' Actor Nicholas Galitzine on Potential Sequel: 'Many Different Ways It Could Go'
Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence
Martin Lawrence Says He's 'Gonna Try' to Get Eddie Murphy to Pay for Their Kids' Wedding
Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy's Kids Are Dating! How They Met — and What Their Dads Think. https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ-UAaQPh7u/. Jasmin Page Lawrence
Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy's Kids Are Going Strong! How the Couple Met — and What Their Dads Think
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
The Ultimate 'Real Housewives' Wedding Photo Album
HERCULES disney
Disney's Live-Action 'Hercules' Will 'Pay Homage' to Original with 'More Modern Spin,' Producer Says
HALLOWEEN KILLS, Jamie Lee Curtis, 2021.
Jamie Lee Curtis on Final Time Playing Laurie Strode in 'Halloween Ends' : 'It Felt Very Satisfying'
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Relationship Timeline
Amber Heard
Amber Heard Says She 'Fought Really Hard' to Remain in 'Aquaman 2' amid Johnny Depp Controversy
Jeff Bridges' Daughters wedding - Brides Magazine
Stars Who Were Parents of the Bride or Groom
Dolph Lundgren; Amber Heard
Dolph Lundgren Had 'Great Experience' Working with 'Aquaman' Costar Amber Heard: She's 'Down-to-Earth'
Jason Momoa, Amber Heard
DC Films Says There Were 'Concerns' Over Amber Heard and Jason Momoa's Chemistry in 'Aquaman'
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
What's Next for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard After Contentious Trial? From 'Aquaman 2' to Depp's Music