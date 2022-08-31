Eddie Murphy Wears His Character's Signature Jacket on Set of 'Beverly Hills Cop' Sequel

Eddie Murphy is back to his Beverly Hills Cop roots.

The actor was spotted on the set of his upcoming Netflix sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley on Tuesday in Los Angeles alongside his stunt double.

Adding to the nostalgia? Both Murphy, 61, and his stunt double were snapped in the signature letterman-style jacket worn by the veteran actor's character Axel in the original film series. At one point, Murphy was also spotted being driven by a woman in a bright-red BMW.

The Beverly Hills Cop films follow a Detroit police officer, played by Murphy, who journeys to Beverly Hills, California, to solve his friend's murder.

Netflix announced Monday that Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley will star Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige alongside Murphy, who will return to reprise his starring role as Axel Foley from the first three films.

From L to R: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eddie Murphy, Taylour Paige. Sonia Recchia/Getty; Michael Kovac/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

The iconic comedy franchise, which launched in 1984, moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019. The second Beverly Hills Cop movie premiered in 1987, and the third in 1994.

The upcoming fourth installment is being directed by Mark Molloy, with Murphy producing alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman.

Back in January 2021, Murphy shared an update on the upcoming movie, telling Digital Spy and other outlets at the time, "Right now, they are writing a script. They are getting a script together."

"We don't have a start date, but we have directors and we have producers — and we have writers working on it," Murphy said. "Axel Foley is ready to go. All we need is a script."

This movie is not the first time Murphy has revisited a character decades after audiences first met them onscreen. In 2021, he starred in a sequel to the hit 1988 film Coming to America. The new movie, Coming 2 America, saw Murphy reprise his role of Prince Akeem alongside Arsenio Hall as his best friend Semmi.