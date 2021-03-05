Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Reflect on the Importance of Coming to America: It 'Became Part of the Culture'

With Coming 2 America finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video, its stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are looking back on why the 1988 original became such a classic.

In a video, exclusive to PEOPLE, the pair, along with some of the franchise's stars, reflect on the comedy's enduring legacy.

"Coming to America is a classic American film," says Murphy in the video. "Not like any of my other pictures, nothing became part of the culture like this movie. For Black folks, we don't have many movies like this. It's a modern fairytale."

Adds Hall, "Everything worked, everything came together."

Tracy Morgan, who stars in the sequel, says Coming to America "made me want to be in movies."

The Coming to America sequel — titled Coming 2 America — will see Murphy reprise his role of Prince Akeem, and Hall as his best friend Semmi.

The sequel film finds Akeem traveling back to America to find his long lost son, a Queens native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler).

PEOPLE previously revealed an exclusive first look at James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, in which the acting legend opened up about why he's so excited to return to the fan-favorite role.

"Of the countless characters I've portrayed, King Jaffe Joffer remains one of the most enjoyable and iconic characters I've had the pleasure of playing," he said. "With his regal and commanding presence as the ruler of Zamunda, I reveled at bringing his presence to life for Coming to America in 1988. And now, over 30 years later, I am honored to reprise my role once again in the sequel, Coming 2 America."