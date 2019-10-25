Eddie Murphy Admits He 'Cringes' at Some of His Old Stand-Up Material as He Prepares for Return

Eddie Murphy is going to approach his return to stand-up a lot differently than in his heyday.

Murphy, 58, is set to return to the stage for the first time in 30 years for a new Netflix special. He told host Al Roker on Friday’s Today that he’ll be working with different material now that he’s older and a father of 10.

“Last time I did stand-up I was 27 years old. I look at some of my old stuff and cringe. Sometimes I’m like, I can’t believe I said that! I’m 58 now so I don’t think I’m gonna approach it the same way,” he said.

Murphy also talked about how he’s preparing to return by going on a tour of comedy clubs. And it won’t be much different than how he prepared in his early years.

“You gotta go to the clubs, I haven’t started doing that yet,” he said. “I never wrote stuff out on paper. I would be having a conversation and I’d say something funny. And I’d be like, ‘Oh, that’s funny,’ and I would go try it on stage. That’s never stopped, I’ve just stopped taking it to the stage.”

“It came together, and it’s almost like stuff happens in cycles,” Eddie Murphy tells @alroker about the “Coming to America” sequel and a stand-up special he’s working on for Netflix — his first in decades pic.twitter.com/7WFZ7IUkWz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 25, 2019

Murphy previously hinted that he might be nearing a return to stand-up in Jerry Seinfeld‘s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Netflix show. The topic came up when Seinfeld lightly teased Murphy from staying away from the format that he excelled in for so long.

“You know that you not doing stand-up drives people crazy — you know that, right?” Seinfeld asked Murphy.

Murphy said he’d heard that before and mentioned the late comedian Don Rickles urged him to return to the stage before his death.

“I’m going to do it again,” Murphy said. “Everything just has to be right. You have to get up there and start working out. [I] still gotta go to the comedy club.”

Murphy’s new film Dolemite Is My Name is available to stream on Netflix.