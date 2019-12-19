Eddie Murphy's 10 Kids Will All Fly In for His Big Saturday Night Live Return After 35 Years

When Eddie Murphy hosts Saturday Night Live for the first time in 35 years, he’ll have some very important people cheering him on from the audience.

The actor and comedian is returning to the stage that made him a household name on Saturday when he hosts the season finale of NBC’s long-running variety sketch show — and all of his 10 kids will get to watch his big return.

“My kids have all flown in for this, they’re all flying out. So they’ll watch it,” Murphy, 50, told Al Roker on the Today show Thursday.

Murphy was previously a cast member from 1980 to 1984 and last hosted the show in 1984. He also briefly returned for the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015.

“You can’t come back in a better situation than this. The timing couldn’t be better. You almost think we planned it,” Murphy added.

Murphy also opened up about the pressures of wanting to put on a good show, and how much he’s enjoying being back.

“At the end of the day, when I go to the hotel room, I wanna get back here and start working on it,” he said. “I want it to be right. I really, really want it to be right.”

“You don’t wanna wait 35 years to come back and the show ain’t s— and people are clapping like, ‘I thought he was gonna be much funnier than this. Maybe he’s older now, people change in 35 years,'” Murphy joked.

Earlier this month, Murphy told Ellen DeGeneres “it’s funny” when fans find out he has 10 kids, whose ages range from his oldest daughter Bria, 30, to his youngest son Max, who just turned 1.

The actor went on to explain that he typically sees two types of reactions from people, based on their gender.

“Men kind of look at me like, ‘He’s crazy. How much did that s— cost?’” the comedian teased on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And women, it’s kind of like, something sexy about it I think. ‘Eddie Murphy must be doing this thing. Eddie Murphy be getting it in.’”

But despite various reactions, Murphy told DeGeneres that he’s happy having so many children.

“It seems okay,” he said, adding that he even recently became a grandfather for the first time. “I like it, I’m happy with it.”

Murphy’s return episode of Saturday Night Live airs Saturday on NBC at 11:30 p.m.