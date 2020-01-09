Edd Byrnes, the Actor Who Played Vince Fontaine in Grease, Dies at 87

Image zoom CBS/Getty Images

Edd Byrnes, the actor who played Vince Fontaine in Grease, has died. He was 87.

Byrnes’ son, news anchor Logan Byrnes, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “It is with profound sadness and grief that I share with you the passing of my father Edd Byrnes.”

“He was an amazing man and one of my best friends,” Logan tweeted while adding a press release that stated the actor had “died unexpectedly” on Wednesday at his home in Santa Monica, California.

Byrnes’ death was of “natural causes,” the release said.

“His is the story of an ambitious young kid who in his early 20’s, drove out to Hollywood from New York City with a few hundred dollars and a dream of making it big in the entertainment business,” the release continued.

“He soon landed a staring [sic] role on the wildly successful and groundbreaking TV series ’77 Sunset Strip’ as the cool talking ‘Kookie.’ He went on to star in dozens of motion pictures and television series popular around the world, including playing the suave and debonaire Vince Fontaine in Grease.”

The release added, “Edd leaves behind his son Logan, an evening news anchor in San Diego, California, his former wife Asa Maynor, longtime partner Cathrine Gross and their beloved maltipoo Marlowe.”

In 1978’s Grease, Byrnes played Fontaine, a fictional character who was a popular radio announcer who hosts the prom at Rydell High.

After Grease, Byrnes continued guest-starring in shows such as CHiPs, House Calls, Charlie’s Angels, Vega$, The Love Boat and Fantasy Island.

In 1962, Byrnes married Asa Maynor and the two had one son: Logan. Byrnes and Maynor divorced in 1971.