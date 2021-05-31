"There are all these factors in it where I was like, 'Has he sort of written this about me?' " the Grammy winner said in an interview with BBC Radio 1 about his role in 2019's Yesterday

Ed Sheeran Says He Was 'Third Choice' for Yesterday Role After These Musicians: They 'Said No'

According to Ed Sheeran, his uncanny resemblance to his character in Yesterday was purely coincidental, despite his own theories.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter appeared on Radio 1's Big Weekend Saturday on BBC Radio 1 and talked about his first movie role in the 2019 film Yesterday, in which he played himself alongside protagonist Jack (Himesh Patel).

However, Sheeran wasn't the first singer to be considered for the role of a notable musician, whom Jack works with throughout the narrative as he becomes famous for performing Beatles songs that only he can remember the existence of.

"They asked Chris Martin, he said no, they asked Harry Styles, he said no, and I was third choice," he recalled.

What made matters funnier is that the movie's scribe, Richard Curtis, knew Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn because they all live in Suffolk, England. So when Sheeran read about Jack, he was convinced Yesterday was based on his life.

Ed Sheeran in Yesterday Ed Sheeran (R) in Yesterday | Credit: Jonathan Prime/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

"If you look at that movie, the premise is a bloke who gets really, really, really famous 'round the world, and it's a bit unbelievable that he got really, really famous 'round the world … [he] comes from Suffolk … so there are all these factors in it where I was like, 'Has [Richard] sort of written this about me?' " Sheeran said.

Despite his suspicions, the Suffolk native refused to broach the topic about his eventual casting with Curtis, 64.

"I didn't wanna ask — I didn't wanna even think that," he said. "And then I got invited round Richard's house with my wife … Richard's talking to me about the film and he's like, 'We're thinking of getting Chris Martin as the musical guy in the film,' and I'm like, 'Okay but … Suffolk, music … ' "

RELATED VIDEO: Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome Daughter Lyra Antarctica: "We Are Completely in Love"

Sheeran also opened up during the interview about his life as a dad to his 9-month-old daughter Lyra Antarctica, and admitted she tends to cry when he sings to her.

"I definitely spent hours and hours in front of the mirror pretending to be essentially what I am now. Practice makes perfect," recalled the musician, continuing, "Now I'll sing [my new songs] to my daughter, who's not my biggest fan. She just cries!"