Ed Helms Opens Up About Family's Hilarious Reaction to Learning About False Demi Moore Affair Rumor

Image zoom Demi Moore and Ed Helms George Pimentel/Getty Images

Ed Helms may be one of the funniest actors in Hollywood, but his family may have him beat.

The actor, 45, shared a hilarious story about his family’s reaction to a false rumor claiming he was having an affair with his Corporate Animals costar Demi Moore while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night.

“We finished shooting the movie, a couple of months go by and I’m on vacation with my family and my wife’s family,” Helms said. “I get a call from my publicist and she says, ‘I think I know the answer to this but just double-checking, you’re not in a romantic relationship with Demi Moore, right?'”

“I was like, ‘No, I’m happily married, I’m on vacation with my family. What are you talking about?'” he said before his publicist explained a tabloid had printed a false rumor of his supposed affair with Moore, 56.

Helms immediately checked on his wife to reassure her the news was false, but was met with an unexpected response.

“I’m thinking, ‘This is terrible, I have to get to my wife, I have to tell her before she hears this ridiculous story from somewhere else,'” Helms said. “I’m really anxious. She’s sitting there with her mother, and before I can say anything they go, ‘Demi Moore? High five!'”

RELATED: Wedding Crashers! Watch Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner and Ed Helms Surprise Newlyweds in Miami

He continued, “They’re like, ‘Can you believe this tabloid thought you and Demi Moore could be a couple? That’s insane.'”

While Helms didn’t have to worry about his wife being upset, he admitted he did feel a little put out.

“I’m glad nobody’s upset or threatened, but can’t you be a little upset?” he said. “This is hurting my feelings.”

Image zoom Ed Helms MJ PHotos/Rex/Shutterstock

RELATED: Jason Sudeikis Says He Is Constantly Mistaken for Ed Helms

Helms’ upcoming film with Moore, 56, is a horror-comedy about a megalomaniac CEO (Moore) who leads her staff on a corporate team-building vacation in a cave in New Mexico. When the group becomes trapped there, it’s sink or swim as they try to survive.

The actor said he enjoyed working with Moore, adding, “I’ve been a huge fan of hers forever. She’s the greatest.”

Corporate Animals is in theaters Sept. 20.