Easy A Spinoff in the Works at the Same High School with New Cast

Easy A, the 2010 teen comedy film that that saw the breakthrough performance for Emma Stone, is making its return as a spin-off, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Thursday.

Stone starred as high schooler Olive Penderghast, who takes inspiration from The Scarlett Letter to enhance her social standings to mixed results.

Bert Royal, the screenwriter of the original film, is writing the new script that will be set once again at Ojai North High School in California. But the spinoff will feature new students dealing with the struggles of high school and teenage life.

Royal will also make his directorial debut for the film, which is still in early development at Screen Gems, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The original producer, Zanne Davis, will also return.

Easy A, which also starred Penn Badgley, Amanda Bynes, Lisa Kudrow, and Dan Byrd, was positively received by critics upon its release and achieved financial success, grossing $75 million worldwide.

The film was Stone’s first lead role in a film and shot her into stardom. She also earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

Stone followed up her strong performance in Easy A with further success in hit films such as Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Help, and Birdman.

In December, Stone, 30, revealed to Timothée Chalamet in Variety‘s “Actor on Actor” series that despite her breakthrough performance in Easy A, she still hasn’t seen it.

“I haven’t seen it. No, I’ve seen some scenes,” she said. “But I went to a friends and family screening to see it and I had to get up and walk out. Who wants to watch themselves for that long?”

The actress added that she has a lack of fond memories from filming the movie, since the pressure of being the lead in the got to her while filming.

“I was really in love with that script, but I put so much pressure — I was 20 and I put so much pressure on myself,” she said. “While we were shooting it I was just going nuts and was like, ‘I don’t know, this whole thing could fall apart, I have no idea.’ ‘Cause I had to be there all day every day. And if I wasn’t on screen, I was narrating and it was just too much me.”

“It was kind of like, I just felt like it had to be well calibrated throughout and it was the first time that I had ever had to rely on myself mostly to be able to carry all that,” Stone added. “I think I just put so much pressure on myself.”