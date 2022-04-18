Reese Witherspoon Wears Bunny Ears with Husband Jim Toth on Easter: 'Traditions Are Important'

Reese Witherspoon is spending quality time with loved ones this Easter.

On Sunday, the Oscar winner, 46, shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing herself and husband Jim Toth wearing bunny ears while wrapping arms around each other and smiling for the camera. She also shared photos and videos of her dogs with bunny ears on their heads, writing in the caption, "Traditions are important 💗🐰."

Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 22, and son Deacon, 18, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, plus son Tennessee, 9½, with Toth.

Last month, the Morning Show star marked 11 years of marriage with Toth, writing on Instagram, "Happy Anniversary JT!! 💗 11 years of adventures, love & laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you," and sharing a series of photos of them through the years.

In a conversation for InStyle magazine in November, Witherspoon explained that her "first, most important priority is my kids": "If I told you how much space in my brain they take up every day... I don't even think they know."

Witherspoon also discussed whether her kids plan to follow in her Hollywood footsteps.

"It's an odd situation because I didn't grow up famous. So [Ava is] living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons," she said at the time. "We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate."

"Ava is so down-to-earth," the mom of three added. "She wants to do great things in the world. She's studying and learning and trying to find herself. It's a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path."

The actress also added that she wants to spend "more time with people I love" at this point in her life.