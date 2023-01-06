Earl Boen, 'Terminator' Star and Prolific Voice Actor, Dead at 81

Earl Boen, known for his appearances in the Terminator film series, has reportedly died at age 81.

According to TMZ and Variety, the veteran actor died Thursday in Hawaii.

While no cause of death was immediately disclosed, a friend of Boen's, as well as his family, told the latter outlet that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer this past fall.

A rep for Boen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for confirmation or comment.

Linda Hamilton and Earl Boen in Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991). CBS via Getty

Boen first appeared on television in the 1970s, with roles in series like Kojak, Hawaii Five-O, Wonder Woman and more, before landing a recurring role on Mama's Family in the 1980s.

Throughout the latter decade, he would appear in series like It's a Living, Family Ties, Growing Pains, Star Trek: The Next Generation and L.A. Law, making his Terminator franchise debut in the first film in 1984.

Boen would go on to reprise his role as Dr. Peter Silberman in the next two Terminator films, Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) and 2003's Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines — the latter of which would serve as his last on-screen appearance.

Throughout the later years of his career, Boen starred in films like Nutty Professor II: The Klumps and Now You Know, and appeared on series like Ellen and The West Wing.

Earl Boen on It's a Living (1980). American Broadcasting Companies via Getty

Following his retirement from live-action roles, Boen, known for his baritone register, continued to lend his voice to a variety of media, including the World of Warcraft video-game series.

Other voice work in Boen's repertoire included roles in Clifford the Big Red Dog, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Kim Possible and The Fantastic Voyages of Sinbad the Sailor.

Boen was predeceased by wife Carole Kean, an actress to whom he was married from 1970 until her death in 2001.

He is survived by wife Cathy (whom he married in 2008, according to a biography for the actor on IMDb), stepdaughter Ruby and grandchildren Kimmy Abaricia and Kimo Harbin, Variety reports.