Dylan Sprouse Shares 'Funny' Story of Bumping Into 'Big Daddy' Costar Adam Sandler in Paris

Dylan Sprouse and Adam Sandler have differing memories of their last get-together.

While speaking with Access Hollywood about his new movie Beautiful Disaster, Sprouse, 30, was shown a clip from the outlet's recent interview with Sandler, 56, during which the comedian mentioned he ran into his Big Daddy costar at a hotel in Paris at "like 2 in the morning" while filming Murder Mystery 2.

"That clip is funny because I was just in Paris very briefly and I did see Adam, but it was not 2 a.m. It was 8 p.m," Sprouse clarified, causing his costar Virginia Gardner as well as interviewers Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to break out in laughter.

"He's just old," Sprouse joked. "Like, dude, go to sleep. Adam, if 8 p.m. feels like 2 a.m., go to bed."

Dylan and his twin brother Cole Sprouse made their film debuts when they costarred with Sandler in the 1999 comedy Big Daddy, in which the twins took turns playing 5-year-old Julian. Sandler's character Sonny takes in Julian when the child is left at his apartment, leading to a series of hijinks.

Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc./ Getty

During Dylan's interview with Access, the actor recalled that Big Daddy's production took "four months" due to Sandler's desire to watch basketball while on set of his films.

"Nowadays we shoot everything very fast. Feature-length movies will take a month ... we shot that movie for four months, Big Daddy, for four months," he said. "Half of it was because between every take Adam had a cooler full of beer and a basketball setup that he would watch in between takes, and so it just dragged on."

"It was amazing," he added.

Big Daddy (1999). Myles Aronowitz/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Sprouse twins and Sandler have kept in touch in the nearly 24 years since Big Daddy released in theaters in June 1999.

Back in 2019, Cole attended the premiere of Sandler's 2019 movie Uncut Gems, telling PEOPLE in March 2022 that he and the comedian "talked at the afterparty for like an hour."

"Perhaps I'm a bit biased because I've known him for ages, but I do admire his career. He's got a really, really wonderful balance between art and commerce that I think is the currency of a real working actor," Cole said of Sandler at the time. "He's walking that line beautifully and he's raising up all of his friends at the same time, which I think is incredible."

Dylan's new movie Beautiful Disaster is in theaters now and will be available on demand May 2.