Dylan Penn told Stephen Colbert that she and Sean Penn fought silently over her character's makeup while working on their new film, Flag Day

Dylan Penn and Dad Sean Penn Had a '2-Hour Standoff' Over Mascara on Flag Day Set

The father-daughter dynamic didn't stop on the set for Sean Penn and Dylan Penn.

During a Thursday appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Oscar winner, 61, and his daughter, 30, shared the story of their "two-hour standoff" while filming Flag Day, the upcoming drama Sean directed and stars in alongside Dylan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When host Stephen Colbert asked the actress if she and her father ever got "into loggerheads" over notes on the film, Dylan explained, "We had one major — I think it was a two-hour — standoff about a note he had."

The host, 57, replied, "Two hours over one note?"

Dylan nodded, elaborating, "About whether I could wear mascara or not wear mascara," as the audience laughed. "He won," she said.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Sean Penn and Dylan Penn Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Colbert told Dylan she and Sean's fight sounded like an exchange "a father usually has with a daughter when she's 12," asking the actress, "Did you guys so someplace private to have this fight, or was it just a knockdown, drag-out in front of the crew?"

Dylan and Sean confirmed it all went down in public.

"It was, once it was clear that she was making the wrong decision, I just went and sat down," Sean explained. "And then the silence was one the crew had to live with for two hours while the Penns figured it out."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Sean Penn and Dylan Penn Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Colbert joked that he'd like to see the standoff for himself, asking Sean, "Did you roll on that? Because I would watch that movie."

Despite the argument, Dylan has reflected positively on filming Flag Day. The actress told PEOPLE earlier this month that working on the movie with her father was a therapeutic experience.

"For me, it was equal to doing family therapy in a room full of strangers," she said, adding, "I've done family therapy, but I've never done it with a crew that I didn't know."

Dylan Penn and Sean Penn attend the Special Screening Of "Flag Day" at Harmony Gold on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Dylan said she was persuaded to work with her dad after receiving guidance from her mom, actress Robin Wright.

"She very simply said, 'I've never worked with a better director than your dad. It was the most amazing experience I've ever had as an actor,' " Dylan said. "So I trusted that."

Flag Day, which is adapted from Jennifer Vogle's 2004 memoir, "Flim-Flam Man," tells the story of a young journalist (Dylan) and her relationship with her father (Sean), who is a con man. The film also stars Katheryn Winnick and Sean's son, Hopper Jack Penn.