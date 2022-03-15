Dylan O'Brien Tests Positive for COVID, Says He's 'All Good' with 'Mild Symptoms'

"Being vaxxed & boosted (and having it with Obama) is v much helping," Dylan O'Brien tweeted Monday of testing positive for COVID-19

Dylan O'Brien has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Maze Runner actor, 30, revealed his diagnosis on Twitter Monday, writing that he was "all good" and "experiencing mild symptoms."

"Being vaxxed & boosted (and having it with Obama) is v much helping," said O'Brien, referring to former President Barack Obama's recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

The star went on to share that he "had to cancel [the] rest of press" — seemingly for his new film The Outfit — as a result of his illness.

"Sobering reminder that we're still in a pandemic," O'Brien added, signing off with, "Stay safe be mindful x."

O'Brien previously reunited with several of his former Maze Runner castmates at the start of the pandemic in the U.S., over video chat.

Scodelario, 30, shared a screenshot from the reunion on Instagram, throwing some slight shade at the third film in the science-fiction franchise, which debuted in 2018 to less-than-favorable reviews.

"We survived the Glade, the Scorch & whatever the third one was about. We got this … 🔫⛏💡😚❤️💯," Scodelario wrote in the caption.

More recently, O'Brien revealed why he chose not to return for Paramount+'s feature-length Teen Wolf follow-up, which was announced in September of last year.

"It was a difficult decision," he told Variety in an interview published last week. "A lot went into it. The show couldn't be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast."

"We didn't really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show," O'Brien continued. "We were trying to figure it out."

"Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there," he added. "I wish them well and I'm going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f---ing kicks ass, but I'm not going to be in it."