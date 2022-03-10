"I wish them well and I'm going to watch it the first night it comes out," Dylan O'Brien says of the upcoming Teen Wolf movie

Dylan O'Brien Explains a 'Lot Went into' His 'Difficult' Decision Not to Return for Teen Wolf Film

Dylan O'Brien is breaking down why fans won't see him in the upcoming Teen Wolf movie.

The Outfit actor, who played Stiles Stilinski on the MTV series, told Variety about why he chose not to return for Paramount+'s feature-length follow-up, which was announced in September of last year.

"It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it. The show couldn't be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast," explained O'Brien, 30.

"We didn't really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show," the Maze Runner star added. "We were trying to figure it out."

Dylan O'Brien on Teen Wolf

He added, "Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there."

"I wish them well and I'm going to watch it the first night it comes out," O'Brien said. "I hope it f---ing kicks ass, but I'm not going to be in it."

Loosely based on the 1985 movie of the same name, Teen Wolf ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017. The series follows Scott (Tyler Posey), a high-school student who is bitten by a werewolf and must cope with its effects on him, his friends and his family.

An official description of the movie reads, "A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night."

"But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced," the description adds.