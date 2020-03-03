Dylan Farrow Slams Accused Abuser Woody Allen's Upcoming Memoir: 'Deeply Unsettling'

Dylan Farrow is reacting to the “shocking” news that her father Woody Allen, who she has accused of molesting her as a child, is releasing a memoir about his life.

The news of the memoir broke on Monday, with Grand Central Publishing announcing it will be a “comprehensive account” of Allen’s life. Dylan is now calling out the publisher, a member of the Hachette Book Group, for giving voice to her alleged abuser while not allegedly checking with her about her side of the story.

“Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply unsettling to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men,” Farrow’s statement read. “For the record, I was never contacted by any fact checkers to verify the information in this memoir, demonstrating an egregious abdication of Hachette’s most basic responsibility.”

Dylan, now 34, continued, “On the other hand, my story has undergone endless scrutiny and has never been published without extensive fact checking. This provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money, and notoriety affords. Hachette’s complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it.”

In late 2017, Allen, now 84, faced resurfaced allegations of child molestation by his daughter Dylan, who claimed in a New York Times open letter in 2014 that Allen molested her as a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from Mia Farrow. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

Dylan is the adopted daughter of Allen and his former girlfriend, Mia Farrow, with whom he also shares adopted son Moses and biological son Ronan. The three children were in the center of a 1993 custody battle in which both sides testified about Allen’s affair with Farrow’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, whom Allen went on to marry in 1997. Farrow was awarded custody of her and Allen’s three children.

In the book, Allen delves into his long career and headline-making relationships, according to the book’s publisher Grand Central Publishing, who didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“The book is a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print,” said Grand Central Publishing, according to a statement released on Tuesday. “Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.”

After Dylan’s allegations resurfaced, many stars announced they would no longer work with Allen—though others have spoken out in support of him.