Dylan Farrow Says Being Interviewed 9 Times for Sexual Abuse Claims Against Woody Allen Was 'Grueling'

“It was grueling and it was intense and I hated it,” Dylan Farrow says in the HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow

Dylan Farrow is recalling the "intense" evaluations she underwent as a child after accusing Woody Allen of sexually abusing her.

On Sunday's episode of the HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow, 35-year-old Dylan details the "grueling" experience of describing to social workers the events that she says occurred in the attic of her mother Mia Farrow's Connecticut home.

"I would meet with some adults who would show me an anatomically correct doll and ask me where Daddy had touched me," Dylan says in the third episode. "And I would repeat the story over and over and over again. It was grueling and it was intense and I hated it."

Allen, 85, has long denied the allegations of child abuse, which were first reported during his 1992 split from Mia. Allen was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

In 1992, two investigations had opened to look into Dylan's allegations against Allen: one by the state police in Connecticut, where the alleged crime took place and another by the New York City Child Welfare Administration, since Mia legally resided there at the time.

Dylan recalls everything "changing very rapidly" after she told her mother of the abuse she says Allen had inflicted on her in the attic of Mia's home.

"I said this thing and it started this nightmare of lawyers and the phone ringing and everything changed," Dylan says.

Connecticut state prosecutor Frank Maco had Dylan evaluated by the Yale-New Haven Child Sex Abuse Clinic to determine if Dylan was capable of potentially taking the stand in court.

Dylan was interviewed nine times over the course of a three-month period by two social workers working at the Yale-New Haven Child Sex Abuse Clinic.

"The more I was asked the same question over and over the more I started to wonder, 'What do they want from me?' And feeling like the more I said the same thing that it was the wrong answer," Dylan says in the docuseries.

She says she felt as if she "was being treated like I was lying" during the evaluations, adding, "If I change a word here, they say I'm being inconsistent, if I'm using the same exact words I used every other time, I was coached."

"Every little idiosyncrasy that I could have had as a 7-year-old girl was used against me," Dylan says.

Sunny Hostin, a former federal prosecutor and a co-host of The View, is interviewed in the docuseries, saying, "You don't interview a child about the same allegation over and over and over again. You interview the child the least amount of times as possible so as not to re-traumatize the child."

That evaluation concluded that Dylan was "unreliable, untrustworthy and/or that Mia Farrow was a fabricator of this incident," something Maco found difficult to believe as he did not find any indication to believe that Mia was "fabricating, controlling or manipulating" Dylan, he says.

Notes taken by the two social workers of Dylan's interviews were destroyed before they could be used in court. The investigation taking place in New York City found that there was "no credible evidence" to support the allegations.

After the evaluation, Allen sued Mia for sole custody of Dylan, her adopted son Moses and their biological son Ronan.

In June 1993, Allen lost the case. The judge said that the allegation of sexual abuse had not been proven, but said Allen's behavior toward Dylan was "grossly inappropriate." Allen's visitation dates with Dylan were suspended for six months and he was allowed supervised visitations with son Ronan (then-named Satchel). Moses, a teenager, was allowed to decide for himself whether he wanted to see the Annie Hall director.

Allen appealed the decision twice, but it was upheld in 1994 and again in 1995.

"It was a very strange feeling for me being told that I never had to see him again," Dylan recalls. "And it wasn't framed as 'You're never going to see your father again,' it was framed as, 'Do you ever want to see him again?'"

She adds, "And I didn't."

Allen is currently married to Mia's adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, 50. The couple shares two daughters. They did not participate in the series, although portions of the audiobook of the director's memoir Apropos of Nothing are included.

In February, the couple slammed the HBO docuseries calling it a "hatchet job riddled with falsehoods."

"These documentarians had no interest in the truth," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement provided to Deadline and other outlets. "Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days 'to respond.' Of course, they declined to do so," the statement continued. "As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place."

Allen v. Farrow is a four-part docuseries airing every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max.