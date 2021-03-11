Dylan Farrow Recalls 'a Long Period of Guilt' After Accusing Woody Allen of Abuse: 'I Felt I Had Caused a Rift'

The fourth and final episode of HBO's Allen v. Farrow airs this Sunday on HBO and HBO Max

Dylan Farrow's road to recovery after accusing her father Woody Allen of sexual abuse hasn't been an easy one.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of this Sunday's fourth and final episode of the HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow, Dylan, 35, recalls how she felt in the aftermath of Allen and Mia Farrow's custody battle. By that time, Allen had revealed he was in love with Mia's older daughter, Soon-Yi Previn.

"We never talked about Soon-Yi or Woody but there was a long period of guilt for me," Dylan says in the clip. "I felt like I had caused a rift in my family."

"I felt that if I just kept his secret that I could've spared my mom all this grief, and my brothers and sisters and myself," she says. "None of my older siblings were the same."

In last week's episode, Dylan recalled the "intense" and "grueling" evaluations she underwent as a child shortly after she accused Allen, 85, of sexually abusing her.

The director has long denied the allegations, which were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from Mia. Allen was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

The evaluation process included being interviewed nine times over a three-month period, something Dylan said left her feeling like she "was lying" after having to repeatedly defend her experience.

"If I change a word here, they say I'm being inconsistent, if I'm using the same exact words I used every other time, I was coached," Dylan said.

After the evaluation, Allen sued Mia, 76, for sole custody of Dylan, her adopted son Moses and their biological son Ronan.

In June 1993, Allen lost the case. The judge said that the allegation of sexual abuse had not been proven, but said Allen's behavior toward Dylan was "grossly inappropriate." Allen's visitation dates with Dylan were suspended for six months and he was allowed supervised visitations with son Ronan (then-named Satchel). Moses, a teenager, was allowed to decide for himself whether he wanted to see the Annie Hall director.

Allen appealed the decision twice, but it was upheld in 1994 and again in 1995.

"It was a very strange feeling for me being told that I never had to see him again," Dylan recalled in the third episode. "And it wasn't framed as 'You're never going to see your father again,' it was framed as, 'Do you ever want to see him again?'"

She added, "And I didn't."

Allen is currently married to Soon-Yi, 50. The couple shares two daughters. They did not participate in the series, although portions of the audiobook of the director's memoir Apropos of Nothing are included.

In February, the couple slammed the HBO docuseries calling it a "hatchet job riddled with falsehoods."

"These documentarians had no interest in the truth," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement provided to Deadline and other outlets. "Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days 'to respond.' Of course, they declined to do so," the statement continued. "As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place."

The four-part HBO documentary series Allen v. Farrow airs its finale this Sunday on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET.